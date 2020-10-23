High school football, Week 8: Union blitzes Norman North in second half en route to 50-25 win

Union (3-1, 3-4), with its third consecutive victory, moved into prime position for 6AI-2’s No. 2 seed and the potential to host two playoff games as Norman North dropped to 4-3 and 3-2.

“I don’t think it was as clean as the last couple games but as a coach I didn’t think it would be because Norman North is a good football team,” Union head coach Kirk Fridrich said. “We know they’re a playoff team and we felt this would be a second-round playoff matchup. These guys are coached real well and we knew it would be a battle, and we knew we would have to struggle and we did at times.

“But I was really proud of our defense in the second half and proud of our running game. Our guys just did an excellent job in taking control of the game. When they hit adversity they found a way to come back and take control of it.”

Banks’ 6-yard TD run finished a six-play, 42-yard drive on Union’s first possession of the second half that followed a Timberwolves 3-and-out capped by Matthias Roberson’s sack. Banks added a 58-yard TD run later in the third quarter for a 35-17 lead.

Norman North cut its deficit to 32-25 early in the fourth quarter on quarterback Jackson Remualdo’s 2-yard TD run and his 2-point conversion pass to Chapman McKown, who finished with 116 yards on 17 carries.