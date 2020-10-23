High school football, Week 8: Owasso rolls to win at Mustang

Owasso later took over after a Mustang punt at the Broncos’ 30 and needed only one play to score, with Havens connecting with Carney at the 2:24 mark of the first quarter.

Going into the wind in the second quarter, the Rams rolled more than six minutes off the clock with an 81-yard drive, but lost a fumble at the Mustang 4. On the next play, linebacker Brenden Dye sacked Russell in the end zone for a safety, then Owasso scored after the ensuing free kick on a 17-yard pass from Havens to Carney, making it 29-0.

Carney’s third touchdown catch in as many receptions went for 8 yards and put the Rams ahead 36-0. Mustang picked up a pair of late touchdowns, on a 9-yard run by Jacobe Johnson and a 3-yard run by Eli Young.

Owasso finished with 442 yards of offense. DeShawn Kinnard led the Rams’ rushers with 50 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, while Derrick Overstreet had 44 yards on 10 carries. The Rams played without another top back – and their starting kicker – Hagen Hood, who was injured in last week’s win at Southmoore. Jake Adams handled the kicking duties for the Rams against Mustang.

