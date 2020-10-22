 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football: Week 8 kickoff with Bixby's Mason Williams

High school football: Week 8 kickoff with Bixby's Mason Williams

{{featured_button_text}}
Bixby vs Bartlesville

Bixby's Mason Williams attempts a pass against Bartlesville on Sept. 25.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Numbers to know

100: Career TD passes by Bixby’s Mason Williams. The three-year starting QB reached the century mark with three in a 51-20 at Sand Springs last week. With Friday’s game at Muskogee canceled, the Spartans’ next action is Oct. 30 at home to Ponca City.

21: Turnovers forced by B.T. Washington’s defense. Junior DB Jaden King ranks among the national leaders with seven interceptions as the No. 5 Hornets visit Ponca City on Friday night.

6: Defensive touchdowns by 4A No. 1 Wagoner. After senior LB Chochee Watson returned two fumbles for TDs last week, the Bulldogs’ defense has scored more points in seven games (36) than they’ve allowed (25).

Players to watch

Cason Albin, DE, Hilldale

Had five tackles for loss vs. Muldrow last week and totals 17 as Hornets host Sallisaw in a key District 4A-4 contest.

Cayden Ayres, QB, Kellyville

Has 21 TD passes with only one interception as the Ponies visit Crossings Christian.

Chase Faber, MLB, McAlester

Has 92 tackles in seven games for the 5A No. 6 Buffaloes, who visit Edison. Had a season-best 20 vs. Broken Bow on Aug. 28.

Kolbe Katsis, WR, Lincoln Christian

Has 10 TD receptions and averages 25.7 yards per catch as the 3A No. 1 Bulldogs visit Checotah.

Makari Slaughter, RB, Yukon

Averages 11 yards per carry as the No. 6 Millers visit No. 2 Jenks in a key District 6AI-1 matchup.

-- Mike Brown, Tulsa World

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OSSAA opens football playoffs to any and all
OK Preps Extra

OSSAA opens football playoffs to any and all

  • Updated

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association is opening postseason play to "all schools that desire an opportunity," because of the high number of district football games postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News