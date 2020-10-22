High school football: Week 8 kickoff with Bixby's Mason Williams

Numbers to know
100: Career TD passes by Bixby’s Mason Williams. The three-year starting QB reached the century mark with three in a 51-20 at Sand Springs last week. With Friday’s game at Muskogee canceled, the Spartans’ next action is Oct. 30 at home to Ponca City.
21: Turnovers forced by B.T. Washington’s defense. Junior DB Jaden King ranks among the national leaders with seven interceptions as the No. 5 Hornets visit Ponca City on Friday night.
6: Defensive touchdowns by 4A No. 1 Wagoner. After senior LB Chochee Watson returned two fumbles for TDs last week, the Bulldogs’ defense has scored more points in seven games (36) than they’ve allowed (25).
Players to watch
Cason Albin, DE, Hilldale
Had five tackles for loss vs. Muldrow last week and totals 17 as Hornets host Sallisaw in a key District 4A-4 contest.
Cayden Ayres, QB, Kellyville
Has 21 TD passes with only one interception as the Ponies visit Crossings Christian.
Chase Faber, MLB, McAlester
Has 92 tackles in seven games for the 5A No. 6 Buffaloes, who visit Edison. Had a season-best 20 vs. Broken Bow on Aug. 28.
Kolbe Katsis, WR, Lincoln Christian
Has 10 TD receptions and averages 25.7 yards per catch as the 3A No. 1 Bulldogs visit Checotah.
Makari Slaughter, RB, Yukon
Averages 11 yards per carry as the No. 6 Millers visit No. 2 Jenks in a key District 6AI-1 matchup.
-- Mike Brown, Tulsa World
