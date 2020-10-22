High school football: Week 8 kickoff with Bixby's Mason Williams

Numbers to know

100: Career TD passes by Bixby’s Mason Williams. The three-year starting QB reached the century mark with three in a 51-20 at Sand Springs last week. With Friday’s game at Muskogee canceled, the Spartans’ next action is Oct. 30 at home to Ponca City.

21: Turnovers forced by B.T. Washington’s defense. Junior DB Jaden King ranks among the national leaders with seven interceptions as the No. 5 Hornets visit Ponca City on Friday night.

6: Defensive touchdowns by 4A No. 1 Wagoner. After senior LB Chochee Watson returned two fumbles for TDs last week, the Bulldogs’ defense has scored more points in seven games (36) than they’ve allowed (25).

Players to watch

Cason Albin, DE, Hilldale

Had five tackles for loss vs. Muldrow last week and totals 17 as Hornets host Sallisaw in a key District 4A-4 contest.

Cayden Ayres, QB, Kellyville

Has 21 TD passes with only one interception as the Ponies visit Crossings Christian.

Chase Faber, MLB, McAlester