High school football, Week 8: Jenks dominates Yukon behind Grant Lohr's big game

JENKS — Grant Lohr sparked No. 2 Jenks past sixth-ranked Yukon 38-7 in District 6AI-1 action Friday night at Allan Trimble Stadium.

Lohr finished with 75 yards on 17 carries and ran for two touchdowns. He also picked off two passes and ran one of those back for a score.

The Trojans (5-1, 3-0) had some other solid efforts in addition to Lohr. Stephen Kittleman completed 8-of-10 passes for 143 yards and had a pair of touchdown tosses.

Glenver Jones had a team-high 61 receiving yards for Jenks and also had a key play on special teams. Griffin Forbes and Waylon Adams combined for 60 yards on four catches and had one TD grab apiece.

"I am so proud of the kids," Jenks coach Keith Riggs said. "They bounce back from everything they have had to deal with and step over each hurdle and keep going."

Jenks scored on the game's opening possession. Lohr finished off the 10-play, 56-yard march with a 5-yard touchdown run at the 6:48 mark of the first quarter.

The Millers (4-4, 2-3) answered just two plays and 46 seconds later, courtesy of a 74-yard burst up the middle from Jesse Eakers.