High school football, Week 8: Group effort leads Collinsville to big win over Memorial

The highlight of the night for the Chargers was the 94-yard interception return by Keyshaun Thompson early in the third quarter for their only touchdown.

In addition to the offensive dominance, Collinsville excelled in the other facets of the game. On special teams, Hammond scored on a 29-yard punt return with 18.8 seconds remaining in the opening quarter to push the Cardinals’ advantage to 35-0.

On defense, Collinsville held the Chargers to just four first downs, allowing just 4 yards of total offense in the first quarter and 71 overall, while also generating three first-half turnovers and four total. That included a 31-yard touchdown on an interception return by Jake Bays to make it 14-0 midway through the opening quarter, just 24 seconds after Carney scored the opening touchdown on a 4-yard rush.

Coach Kevin Jones said the Cardinals were looking for a better performance from the defense following their 56-13 win over Glenpool last week.

“We gave up a lot of big plays — the good news last week against Glenpool is we had five turnovers, but we gave up a lot of yardage, so we kind of had a chip on our shoulder about getting better this week,” Jones said. “And I feel like they really responded and definitely did that tonight.”