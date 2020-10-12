High school football: Week 7's top games -- Jenks hosts Edmond Santa Fe in 6AI-1 showdown; Coweta visits McAlester

All games 7 p.m. Thursday unless noted
1. District 6AI-1: No. 5 Edmond Santa Fe (4-2, 3-0) at No. 2 Jenks (4-1, 2-0)
The outlook: A showdown for the district lead. Jenks tries to avenge last year's 33-30 home loss that catapulted Santa Fe to the district title.
TV: YurView (Cox 3)
Kickoff: 7:35 p.m. Thursday
Key matchup: Santa Fe receiver Talyn Shettron, a Power-5 recruit, will likely be matched up against Jenks corner Jayden Patrick, who shut down Broken Arrow's dynamic wideout, RJ Spears-Jennings, two weeks ago. Shettron has 27 catches for 400 yards and seven TDs this season. Last year, he had nine catches for 196 yards and three TDs against Jenks. On the other side of the ball, Patrick is having a breakout year as a receiver -- he had three TD catches last week at Norman.
Other key players: Jenks -- Stephen Kittleman has completed 66-of-108 passes for 1,015 yards and 12 touchdowns; Grant Lohr has 593 rushing yards and eight TDs overall; Oklahoma State offensive tackle commit Logan Nobles. Santa Fe -- Scott Pfeiffer has connected on 77-of-122 passes for 1,171 yards and 15 TDs; Ethan Hyche has 938 rushing yards and 14 TDs; OSU defensive end/linebacker commit Collin Oliver had a key interception against Jenks last year.
Quotable: Jenks coach Keith Riggs said he liked how his team played in last week's 42-13 win at Norman, "Except for the five turnovers. We can't expect to win if we do that this week. Santa Fe has a bunch of playmakers. Their quarterback has done a good job, they have two good running backs, their two defensive ends are really tough to block, their secondary is very athletic and tackles well. I don't know if you can shut down Shettron, but we have to minimize and limit his impact. It'll come down to who makes the most plays."
Notable: This is the third consecutive year that Jenks enters this matchup ranked No. 2 and Santa Fe at No. 5. ... This is Santa Fe's third trip to the Tulsa area in the past two months as the Wolves lost 10-3 in overtime at Union in the preseason and lost 48-21 in Week at Owasso.
Series history: Jenks leads 10-1, including a 49-8 win in 2018. The teams met in the 2003 state final that Jenks won 17-10.
2. 5A-3: No. 5 Coweta (5-1, 3-0) at No. 6 McAlester (5-1, 2-1)
The outlook: Coweta tries to stay undefeated in the district race along with Bishop Kelley and Shawnee while McAlester looks to keep its district title hopes alive.
Key players: Quarterbacks Gage Hamm of Coweta and Trent Boatright of McAlester. Hamm has completed 77-of-109 passes for 1,312 yards and 15 TDs while Boatright is 60-of-78 for 960 yards and seven TDs. Both also can be effective runners.
Series history: McAlester leads 8-5. Last year, McAlester romped 45-12 -- Hamm threw two TD passes, but Coweta committed five turnovers. Look for a game similar to McAlester's 28-27 win in 2018, Coweta defeated McAlester 24-7 in 2017.
3. 6AI-1: No. 3 Broken Arrow (3-2, 1-1) at No. 6 Yukon (4-2, 2-1)
The outlook: Could be a similar wild thriller as Broken Arrow's 43-42 win over the Millers last year when the teams combined for TDs on 12 of 16 possessions. Yukon rushed for 445 yards while Broken Arrow's Sanchez Banks had 190 rushing yards.
Series history: Broken Arrow leads 6-0 -- all since 2014. None of the games were close until last year.
4. 6AII-2: No. 1 Bixby (5-0, 2-0) at No. 9 Sand Springs (4-2, 2-1)
The outlook: Bixby, with a 30-game winning streak, tries to maintain its district lead while Sand Springs is in a three-way tie for second.
Series history: Bixby leads 18-12, but is 11-2 against the Sandites since 2010. The Spartans won all three postseason meetings between 2014-16, including 38-28 in the 2015 state final.
5. 2A-7: Victory Christian (3-3, 3-0) at No. 3 Metro Christian (4-2, 3-0)
The outlook: A battle for the district lead. These private schools located only two miles apart are meeting for only the second time since 2006.
Notable: Each team has a three-game winning streak. ... Metro defeated Victory 60-19 in a 2018 playoff opener.
Series history: Victory leads 4-2, including Metro receiving a 2005 forfeit win.
Best of the rest
3A-4: Berryhill (1-2, 0-1) at No. 3 Holland Hall (5-0, 2-0): It's hard to tell how good Berryhill is as four of its six scheduled games against varsity foes have been canceled due to COVID issues.
6AI-2: Moore (1-5, 0-3) at No. 4 Union (1-4, 1-1): Union's first home game is the week's best matchup of one-win teams -- four of Moore's losses have been by seven points or less. Union lost to the state's best four teams before routing Mustang 66-10 last week.
6AI-2: No. 1 Owasso (6-0, 3-0) at No. 10 Southmoore (2-4, 2-1): It's unlikely, but Southmoore could move into a tie for the district lead. DeShawn Kinnard, a move-in from Claremore, had a 19-yard TD run in his Owasso debut last week.
3A-3: Seminole (3-1, 2-1) at No. 1 Lincoln Christian (5-0, 2-0): Lincoln has scored exactly 61 points in each of its past three games.
3A-4: No. 2 Verdigris (5-0, 2-0) at Central (1-4, 1-2): This game at Webster's Milton Stadium got a lot more interesting with Central QB KT Owens' return last week -- he accounted for 302 yards and five TDs in a shutout win over Mannford.
Barry Lewis
918-581-8393
Twitter: @BarryLewisTW
