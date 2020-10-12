High school football: Week 7's top games -- Jenks hosts Edmond Santa Fe in 6AI-1 showdown; Coweta visits McAlester

Quotable: Jenks coach Keith Riggs said he liked how his team played in last week's 42-13 win at Norman, "Except for the five turnovers. We can't expect to win if we do that this week. Santa Fe has a bunch of playmakers. Their quarterback has done a good job, they have two good running backs, their two defensive ends are really tough to block, their secondary is very athletic and tackles well. I don't know if you can shut down Shettron, but we have to minimize and limit his impact. It'll come down to who makes the most plays."

Notable: This is the third consecutive year that Jenks enters this matchup ranked No. 2 and Santa Fe at No. 5. ... This is Santa Fe's third trip to the Tulsa area in the past two months as the Wolves lost 10-3 in overtime at Union in the preseason and lost 48-21 in Week at Owasso.

Series history: Jenks leads 10-1, including a 49-8 win in 2018. The teams met in the 2003 state final that Jenks won 17-10.

2. 5A-3: No. 5 Coweta (5-1, 3-0) at No. 6 McAlester (5-1, 2-1)

The outlook: Coweta tries to stay undefeated in the district race along with Bishop Kelley and Shawnee while McAlester looks to keep its district title hopes alive.