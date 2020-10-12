High school football: Week 7's top games -- Coweta visits McAlester; Broken Arrow travels to Yukon; Metro hosts Victory

Series history: Owasso leads 4-2 after three wins in a row. Southmoore's last win was 34-12 in 2016.

Best of the rest

3A-4: Berryhill (1-2, 0-1) at No. 3 Holland Hall (5-0, 2-0): It's hard to tell how good Berryhill is as four of its six scheduled games against varsity foes have been canceled due to COVID issues.

6AI-2: Moore (1-5, 0-3) at No. 4 Union (1-4, 1-1): Union's first home game is the week's best matchup of one-win teams -- four of Moore's losses have been by seven points or less. Union lost to the state's best four teams before routing Mustang 66-10 last week.

2A-2: No. 1 Jones (5-1, 3-0) at No. 10 Kelllyville (5-1, 2-1): Kellyville is averaging 61.7 points. Jones has allowed 92 in six games.

3A-3: Seminole (3-1, 2-1) at No. 1 Lincoln Christian (5-0, 2-0): Lincoln has scored exactly 61 points in each of its past three games.

3A-4: No. 2 Verdigris (5-0, 2-0) at Central (1-4, 1-2): This game at Webster's Milton Stadium got a lot more interesting with Central QB KT Owens' return last week -- he accounted for 302 yards and five TDs in a shutout win over Mannford.

Barry Lewis 918-581-8393 barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @BarryLewisTW

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.