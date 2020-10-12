High school football: Week 7's top games -- Coweta visits McAlester; Broken Arrow travels to Yukon; Metro hosts Victory

All games 7 p.m. Thursday
1. 5A-3: No. 5 Coweta (5-1, 3-0) at No. 6 McAlester (5-1, 2-1)
The outlook: Coweta tries to stay undefeated in the district race along with Bishop Kelley and Shawnee while McAlester looks to keep its district title hopes alive.
Key players: Quarterbacks Gage Hamm of Coweta and Trent Boatright of McAlester. Hamm has completed 77-of-109 passes for 1,312 yards and 15 TDs while Boatright is 60-of-78 for 960 yards and seven TDs. Both also can be effective runners.
Series history: McAlester leads 8-5. Last year, McAlester romped 45-12 — Hamm threw two TD passes, but Coweta committed five turnovers. Look for a game similar to McAlester’s 28-27 win in 2018, Coweta defeated McAlester 24-7 in 2017.
2. 6AI-1: No. 3 Broken Arrow (3-2, 1-1) at No. 6 Yukon (4-2, 2-1)
The outlook: Could be a similar wild thriller as Broken Arrow’s 43-42 win over the Millers last year when the teams combined for TDs on 12 of 16 possessions. Yukon rushed for 445 yards while Broken Arrow’s Sanchez Banks had 190 rushing yards.
Series history: Broken Arrow leads 6-0 — all since 2014. None of the games were close until last year.
3. 2A-7: Victory Christian (3-3, 3-0) at No. 3 Metro Christian (4-2, 3-0)
The outlook: A battle for the district lead. These private schools located only two miles apart are meeting for only the second time since 2006.
Notable: Each team has a three-game winning streak. ... Metro defeated Victory 60-19 in a 2018 playoff opener.
Series history: Victory leads 4-2, not including a win forfeited to Metro in 2005.
4. 6AII-2: No. 1 Bixby (5-0, 2-0) at No. 9 Sand Springs (4-2, 2-1)
The outlook: Bixby, with a 30-game winning streak, tries to maintain its district lead while Sand Springs is in a three-way tie for second.
Series history: Bixby leads 18-12, but is 11-2 against the Sandites since 2010. The Spartans won all three postseason meetings between 2014-16, including 38-28 in the 2015 state final.
5. 6AI-2: No. 1 Owasso (6-0, 3-0) at No. 10 Southmoore (2-4, 2-1)
The outlook: Southmoore could share the district lead with an upset.
Notable: DeShawn Kinnard, a move-in from Claremore, had a TD run in his Owasso debut against Edmond North last Friday.
Series history: Owasso leads 4-2 after three wins in a row. Southmoore's last win was 34-12 in 2016.
Best of the rest
3A-4: Berryhill (1-2, 0-1) at No. 3 Holland Hall (5-0, 2-0): It's hard to tell how good Berryhill is as four of its six scheduled games against varsity foes have been canceled due to COVID issues.
6AI-2: Moore (1-5, 0-3) at No. 4 Union (1-4, 1-1): Union's first home game is the week's best matchup of one-win teams -- four of Moore's losses have been by seven points or less. Union lost to the state's best four teams before routing Mustang 66-10 last week.
2A-2: No. 1 Jones (5-1, 3-0) at No. 10 Kelllyville (5-1, 2-1): Kellyville is averaging 61.7 points. Jones has allowed 92 in six games.
3A-3: Seminole (3-1, 2-1) at No. 1 Lincoln Christian (5-0, 2-0): Lincoln has scored exactly 61 points in each of its past three games.
3A-4: No. 2 Verdigris (5-0, 2-0) at Central (1-4, 1-2): This game at Webster's Milton Stadium got a lot more interesting with Central QB KT Owens' return last week -- he accounted for 302 yards and five TDs in a shutout win over Mannford.
Barry Lewis
918-581-8393
Twitter: @BarryLewisTW
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!