High school football, Week 7: Union blitzes Moore for second consecutive win, 62-12

Union is back in more ways than one. But most importantly, it is back on the winning track.

Grayson Tempest completed 8-of-11 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns in a dominating first half to lead No. 4 Union to a 62-12 victory over Moore on Thursday night in Union’s return to its home stadium that is still under construction in District 6AI-2 action.

After losing to the state’s four best teams, Union is now back rolling after scoring 128 points in the past two weeks. The win came against a Moore team that has lost four games by seven points or fewer.

“It’s definitely kind of weird with all the construction and what I call being on the wrong sideline, but it is just fun to be back in front of our home fans,” Union coach Kirk Fridrich said of his team’s first home game of the season with only half of the stands available.

For Tempest, a 5-foot-11 sophomore, the game was another step in his stepping up as Union’s leader.

“You love to see a guy who competes like that and I was proud of the way he managed the offense,” Fridrich said. “He’s just getting better. Every rep counts. Every scenario he sees he is getting more comfortable. He is really doing a nice job for us.”