High school football, Week 7: Owasso rolls past Southmoore, 43-13

Hagen Hood added 52 yards on seven carries before leaving in the third quarter with what Blankenship described as an ankle injury. He also serves as Owasso’s primary kicker, and Jake Adams filled in for Hood in that role.

Sophomore quarterback Austin Havens completed 8-of-11 passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns and rushed eight times for 35 yards. All told, the Rams had 293 rushing yards.

“We’re deep,” Blankenship said. “We’re very thankful that we’ve got a stable there. Those guys just really pick each other up. We have explosive personnel and that’s what’s really a lot of fun. You kind of get to mix it up.”

Southmoore -- coached by former Oklahoma standout Josh Norman -- forced a three-and-out from Owasso to start the game, then used a 5½-minute, 55-yard scoring drive to take the lead. Quarterback Noah Peters hit Chase Yarger on a 5-yard touchdown pass and Cameron Little’s extra point put the SaberCats up 7-0.

But Owasso scored on all three of its second-quarter possessions to seize control. The Rams capped an 80-yard drive that took nearly nine minutes with a 6-yard TD run from Goins, off a direct snap, at the 9:18 mark.