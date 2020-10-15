High school football, Week 7: Owasso rolls past Southmoore, 43-13

MOORE – With its bounty of backfield talent and a rock-solid defense, Owasso simply ground down Southmoore on Thursday night at Moore Schools Stadium.
Six different Owasso ballcarriers rushed for at least 25 yards, and another -- Trey Goins -- scored two touchdowns on only three touches as the Rams, ranked No. 1 in Class 6AI, downed No. 10 Southmoore 43-13.
After surrendering an early touchdown, the defense for Owasso (7-0, 4-0 in District 6AI-2) also did its part, limiting Southmoore (2-5, 2-2) to only 195 yards of offense. Owasso -- playing without two starters in its secondary -- shut down the SaberCats’ passing game, limiting them to 65 yards, even with 14 completions. Southmoore didn’t record a first down in the third quarter.
“I thought Southmoore came out much better than we did,” Owasso coach Bill Blankenship said. “They just ran right down the field on us and made us like it. After about the eight- or nine-minute mark of the first quarter, we got our energy back and I thought our kids (played) really well after that.”
Derrick Overstreet led Owasso rushers with 68 yards on nine attempts, which included a 13-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown run. DeShawn Kinnard -- in just his second game with the Rams after transferring from Claremore -- had 52 yards on seven carries and also caught a 35-yard touchdown pass.
Hagen Hood added 52 yards on seven carries before leaving in the third quarter with what Blankenship described as an ankle injury. He also serves as Owasso’s primary kicker, and Jake Adams filled in for Hood in that role.
Sophomore quarterback Austin Havens completed 8-of-11 passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns and rushed eight times for 35 yards. All told, the Rams had 293 rushing yards.
“We’re deep,” Blankenship said. “We’re very thankful that we’ve got a stable there. Those guys just really pick each other up. We have explosive personnel and that’s what’s really a lot of fun. You kind of get to mix it up.”
Southmoore -- coached by former Oklahoma standout Josh Norman -- forced a three-and-out from Owasso to start the game, then used a 5½-minute, 55-yard scoring drive to take the lead. Quarterback Noah Peters hit Chase Yarger on a 5-yard touchdown pass and Cameron Little’s extra point put the SaberCats up 7-0.
But Owasso scored on all three of its second-quarter possessions to seize control. The Rams capped an 80-yard drive that took nearly nine minutes with a 6-yard TD run from Goins, off a direct snap, at the 9:18 mark.
After forcing a quick Southmoore punt, the Rams needed only three plays to go ahead 14-7 on the 35-yard touchdown pass from Havens to Kinnard. The Rams stopped Southmoore on downs at the Owasso 41 and soon went ahead 21-7 on Havens’ 17-yard scoring pass to Cole Adams with 1:34 left in the first half.
The SaberCats held the Rams on downs from the 5 in the third quarter and took over at their 2, but Owasso’s Brenden Dye and Emaud Triplett tackled a Southmoore ballcarrier in the end zone two plays later for a safety. In the final minute of the quarter, Goins scored on a 2-yard run to make it 30-7.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!