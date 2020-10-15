High school football, Week 7: Gage Hamm, Coweta hold off McAlester, 20-17

McALESTER — When all else fails, dial up a little razzle dazzle.
Coweta executed a trick play when it really mattered and McAlester couldn’t get the same thing done in high school football action Thursday night.
Coweta quarterback Gage Hamm went 14 yards on fourth-and-10 to set up a third-period touchdown and the 5A No. 5 Tigers rallied for a 20-17 win over No. 6 McAlester in a key District 5A-3 clash on a cool, fall break night before about 2,000 spectators at Hook Eales Field.
Hamm’s play came off a planned double-reverse pass from the McAlester 24 with him first giving up on a lateral and getting it back later in the play with time to scan the field for a receiver.
But instead of throwing, he took off around right end and reached the Buffaloes’ 10-yard line, setting up his 1-yard touchdown run three plays later, capping a 76-yard drive.
That score and Mason Ford’s 5-yard run with 3:15 left gave the Tigers their first lead in a game they trailed 14-0 early in the second quarter, but McAlester wasn’t finish.
Erik McCarty blocked the extra point to keep McAlester’s deficit at three points and Buffs quarterback Trent Boatwright completed long passes to Gavin Johnson and Lleyton Bass, getting his team to the Coweta 13 with under two minutes to play.
McAlester had third-and-4 from the 11 when coach Forrest Mazey called up a trick play of his own, a reverse pass for Killian Barnes.
But Coweta’s defenders coming around left end read the play and forced Barnes to throw blindly from deep in the backfield.
Barnes’ pass was short of the mark and Gunnar McCollough leaped and made a one-handed interception with 51 seconds left, enabling the Tigers to run out the clock.
“I saw they were faking the reverse and I read it and just dropped back and he underthrew it and I intercepted it,” McCollough said. “It just shows the heart we have and the team we have. We’re a top team in the state and I truly believe it, me and my brothers.”
Coweta improved to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in District 5A-3, tied for first with Bishop Kelley. The Tigers and No. 1 Comets will meet on Oct. 30.
The Tigers continue district play at home versus Shawnee next week while McAlester visits Edison. McAlester fell to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the district, now needing a lot of help to host a first-round playoff game.
McAlester dominated the first half behind the running of sophomore Erik McCarty. He totaled 112 yards and one TD on 12 carries, despite being hobbled by a deep thigh bruise for most of the final three quarters.
He also blocked a field goal, stopping Coweta’s first drive, then raced 63 yards, setting up his own 5-yard TD run as the Buffs led 7-0.
Trent Cole’s 6-yard run out of the wildcat formation made it 14-0, but Hamm came back with a 40-yard TD run and it was 14-7. Hamm finished with 125 rushing yards and 82 passing yards.
Kobe Clark’s field goal put the Buffs ahead 17-7 at the half, but Hamm and company took over in the third and fourth quarters.
The Tigers improved to 12-1 in road games in coach Tim Harper’s two seasons.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!