High school football, Week 7: Fast start fuels Metro Christian to 49-21 win over Victory Christian

“We knew it was going to be a tough game from the first,” said Metro’s Malachi Penland, who had two TD receptions and intercepted a pass. “We came out and battled and did our best. We knew in the second half we had to make big stops and we made that happen.”

The teams combined for 49 points in the first quarter and each team had a TD in the opening three minutes.

Metro’s defense, with two tackles for loss by Cade Gibson, forced a 3-and-out on the game’s opening possession and then the Patriots needed only three plays to reach the Victory end zone after a 7-yard punt. Korir’s 25-yard TD run opened the scoring for a 7-0 lead, but Victory answered it only 18 seconds later on Chandler’s 80-yard TD pass to Luke Freeman, who took a short pass and raced down the sideline.

The Patriots answered with a nine-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by Francis’ 9-yard TD pass to Junior Simpson. Francis turned a high snap on the conversion kick attempt into a 2-point pass as he connected with Seth McCoy.

The Conquerors again quickly responded with Chandler’s 66-yard TD bomb to Joshua Udoumoh as the Patriots’ lead was cut to 15-14 with 4:33 left in the first quarter.