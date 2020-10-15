High school football, Week 7: Fast start fuels Metro Christian to 49-21 win over Victory Christian

In two consecutive weeks, third-ranked Metro Christian has won showdowns for the District 2A-7 lead in very different ways.
Metro racked up 35 points in the first quarter, including three touchdowns in the final 3:50, en route to a 49-21 win over visiting Victory Christian on Thursday night at Patriot Stadium.
The pace of the game was quite a contrast to a 14-6 win last Friday at then-No. 3 Beggs.
“A little bit of a shootout,” Metro coach Jared McCoy said. “Our offense was really clicking early. Both (our) quarterbacks played really well and our defense did at times.”
Kirk Francis and Colton Cook combined for 302 passing yards and five TDs.
“Those games against really good teams like Beggs are always fun, those games (you) grind it out,” Francis said. “But we also enjoy these games (against) another district opponent, always good to win like this.”
Levi Korir had 10 rushes for 148 yards and picked off a pass for Metro. Victory quarterback Triton Chandler accounted for 334 yards and three long TDs.
Defending state champion Metro (5-2, 4-0) is in command of the 2A-7 race after defeating Victory (3-4, 3-1) in only the second meeting since 2006 between the two schools located two miles apart.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game from the first,” said Metro’s Malachi Penland, who had two TD receptions and intercepted a pass. “We came out and battled and did our best. We knew in the second half we had to make big stops and we made that happen.”
The teams combined for 49 points in the first quarter and each team had a TD in the opening three minutes.
Metro’s defense, with two tackles for loss by Cade Gibson, forced a 3-and-out on the game’s opening possession and then the Patriots needed only three plays to reach the Victory end zone after a 7-yard punt. Korir’s 25-yard TD run opened the scoring for a 7-0 lead, but Victory answered it only 18 seconds later on Chandler’s 80-yard TD pass to Luke Freeman, who took a short pass and raced down the sideline.
The Patriots answered with a nine-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by Francis’ 9-yard TD pass to Junior Simpson. Francis turned a high snap on the conversion kick attempt into a 2-point pass as he connected with Seth McCoy.
The Conquerors again quickly responded with Chandler’s 66-yard TD bomb to Joshua Udoumoh as the Patriots’ lead was cut to 15-14 with 4:33 left in the first quarter.
“You saw their team speed, they ran away from us a little bit,” McCoy said.
Dax Dancer returned the ensuing kickoff 50 yards and Metro converted that three plays later into points as Penland caught a 33-yard TD pass from Francis for a 21-14 lead.
It initially appeared that Korir had ended Victory’s next possession with a Pick-6, but the touchdown was nullified by a penalty. It didn’t matter as three plays later, Francis fired a 24-yard TD strike to Breck Nauman.
Metro also scored with two seconds left in the first quarter when Penland caught an 11-yard TD pass from Cook as the Patriots increased their lead to 35-14.
The Patriots scored the only touchdown of the second quarter on Tagg Campbell’s 55-yard TD burst with 3:31 left.
“A great team win, we came out and attacked our game plan and really finished the game,” Francis said. “We have some mistakes we need to clean up going into the rest of district play and the playoffs but a really good win against a good rival.”
Metro also struck quickly in the third quarter as Simpson caught a 69-yard bomb from Cook for a 49-14 lead after only two minutes elapsed. Chandler’s 74-yard TD run in the fourth quarter capped the scoring.
“I’m pleased with our kids,” McCoy said. “Two really good weeks back to back.”
