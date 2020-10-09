High school football, Week 6: Wagoner dominates Catoosa, 70-0

To add embarrassment for struggling Catoosa (0-6, 0-3) was that Wagoner added its last touchdown of the half with 1.2 seconds remaining when Gabe Rodriguez sneaked in from a yard away.

The Wagoner defense completely shut down Catoosa's pass game, as the Indians' game plan had no success. Catoosa didn't try a running play until early in the second quarter when it was down 37-0.

Overall, Wagoner gained 409 first-half yards while its stifling defense held Catoosa to minus-7 yards. With only one running play for 2 yards, Catoosa completed 5-of-18 first-half passes for minus-9 yards and was intercepted twice.

"Our scoring defense has been tremendous all year," Condict said. "I want to get on them, but I haven't had much to get on them about."

The first interception was by Fred Watson, who returned it 15 yards for a touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 30-0 lead with 6:01 left in the first quarter. Rodriguez intercepted the second pass from Catoosa quarterback Cody Busch.

Wagoner played the game without its standout defensive end, University of Tulsa commit Isaac Smith, who sat the game out with a bruised knee.

Sawyer Jones had a solid first half at quarterback for the Bulldogs, completing 7-of-10 passes for 127 yards.