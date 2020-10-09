High school football, Week 6: Wagoner dominates Catoosa, 70-0

CATOOSA -- From the very first play from scrimmage, Wagoner inflicted only gloom for host Catoosa. The Bulldogs seemingly could have named the final score.
That first play was a brilliant bit of trickery, a 68-yard bomb by receiver Chase Nanni off a reverse to Jullian Smith with 11:38 left in the first quarter. Catoosa clearly never recovered.
What resulted was a 70-0 victory by No. 1 ranked Wagoner over Catoosa Friday night in District 4A-3 action at Catoosa's Frank McNabb field.
"Our young quarterback coach, Corey Tipton, gave us the play," Wagoner coach Dale Condict said. "I'm letting each offensive coach give me a play, and this week was his. We decided to run it on the first play.
"It had looked good in practice, and Chase Nanni has a great arm, he's a great pitcher in baseball. He can throw the ball 65 yards in the air. Executed very well, and the kid got open. It was kind of a reverse sweep. We stole it off of YouTube from the Kansas City Chiefs, if you want to know where he got it."
Wagoner (6-0, 3-0) scored touchdowns on its first four offensive possessions in the first quarter, and added an interception return and a safety for a 37-0 first quarter advantage.
Only a lost fumble interrupted the scoring barrage, the the Bulldogs finished the second quarter with three consecutive touchdowns to make it a 57-0 halftime advantage.
To add embarrassment for struggling Catoosa (0-6, 0-3) was that Wagoner added its last touchdown of the half with 1.2 seconds remaining when Gabe Rodriguez sneaked in from a yard away.
The Wagoner defense completely shut down Catoosa's pass game, as the Indians' game plan had no success. Catoosa didn't try a running play until early in the second quarter when it was down 37-0.
Overall, Wagoner gained 409 first-half yards while its stifling defense held Catoosa to minus-7 yards. With only one running play for 2 yards, Catoosa completed 5-of-18 first-half passes for minus-9 yards and was intercepted twice.
"Our scoring defense has been tremendous all year," Condict said. "I want to get on them, but I haven't had much to get on them about."
The first interception was by Fred Watson, who returned it 15 yards for a touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 30-0 lead with 6:01 left in the first quarter. Rodriguez intercepted the second pass from Catoosa quarterback Cody Busch.
Wagoner played the game without its standout defensive end, University of Tulsa commit Isaac Smith, who sat the game out with a bruised knee.
Sawyer Jones had a solid first half at quarterback for the Bulldogs, completing 7-of-10 passes for 127 yards.
Braden Drake led Wagoner in rushing with 120 yards and touchdowns on just nine carries all in the first half. Drake scored on runs of 20 and 27 yards, the last one down the right sideline where he broke several tackles.
With the starters mostly pulled in the second half, Wagoner preserved the shutout while adding two more touchdowns, including a 37-yard interception return by Rodriguez early in the fourth quarter.
