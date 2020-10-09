High school football, Week 6: Union gets first win of season, dominating Mustang, 66-10

“When you’re 0-4, our kids didn’t flinch. … It’s hard to lose those games and have to deal with that type of adversity, but our theme is ‘Stronger.’ When you get cut down, you grow back stronger and I think this was an example that maybe we’re on the right track.”

Green, an Arkansas commit, raced 55 yards up the middle for a touchdown on his first carry. On Union’s next series, he capped a 69-yard drive with a 3-yard score.

A 55-yard kickoff return by Mustang’s Jacobe Johnson set up a 34-yard field goal by Chance Johnson, giving the Broncos a flicker of hope, but Union answered with a 75-yard TD drive, with quarterback Grayson Tempest scoring on a 1-yard run at the 9:20 mark of the second quarter — after completing a 32-yard pass to Da’Monn Sanders on the previous play.

Union’s next drive lasted one play — a 55-yard touchdown run by Banks. That made it 28-3, with 6:55 still left before halftime. The next drive was the same, with Smith scoring on a 70-yard run on the first play. Tyler Cowan booted a 30-yard field goal for Union with three seconds left in the half to put the Redskins up 38-3. He also went 9 of 9 on extra-point attempts.