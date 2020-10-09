High school football, Week 6: Union gets first win of season, dominating Mustang, 66-10

MUSTANG — It had been more than 40 years — since 1978, to be exact — since Union started a football season with four straight losses, and the Redskins weren’t in the mood on Friday night to lose again.
Union, ranked No. 5 in Class 6AI, rolled up 759 yards of offense — led by a 13-carry, 228-yard, three-touchdown rushing performance by senior running back A.J. Green — and routed No. 7 Mustang 66-10 at Bronco Stadium.
Union (1-4, 1-1 in District 6AI-2) avenged last season’s 23-21 loss to Mustang (3-3, 1-2) in Tulsa by simply overwhelming the Broncos from the start. Union rolled up a whopping 594 yards rushing, with Rovaughn Banks (eight carries, 165 yards, two touchdowns) and Junior Smith (seven carries, 101 yards, one touchdown) joining Green in triple digits.
The Redskins had scored a combined 21 points in road losses to Bixby, Broken Arrow, Jenks and top-ranked Owasso, but Union coach Kirk Fridrich said assistant coach Dub Maddox predicted during the week the Redskins would rush for 300 yards against Mustang. They almost doubled that.
“I really felt like, given the opportunity, these kids were continuing to get better and better and better,” Union coach Kirk Fridrich said. “I challenged our kids all week — we wanted to be the most excited team to play on the field. We didn’t get want to get beat in the excited department.
“When you’re 0-4, our kids didn’t flinch. … It’s hard to lose those games and have to deal with that type of adversity, but our theme is ‘Stronger.’ When you get cut down, you grow back stronger and I think this was an example that maybe we’re on the right track.”
Green, an Arkansas commit, raced 55 yards up the middle for a touchdown on his first carry. On Union’s next series, he capped a 69-yard drive with a 3-yard score.
A 55-yard kickoff return by Mustang’s Jacobe Johnson set up a 34-yard field goal by Chance Johnson, giving the Broncos a flicker of hope, but Union answered with a 75-yard TD drive, with quarterback Grayson Tempest scoring on a 1-yard run at the 9:20 mark of the second quarter — after completing a 32-yard pass to Da’Monn Sanders on the previous play.
Union’s next drive lasted one play — a 55-yard touchdown run by Banks. That made it 28-3, with 6:55 still left before halftime. The next drive was the same, with Smith scoring on a 70-yard run on the first play. Tyler Cowan booted a 30-yard field goal for Union with three seconds left in the half to put the Redskins up 38-3. He also went 9 of 9 on extra-point attempts.
By halftime, Union had 350 rushing yards and 433 yards of offense, compared to 37 and 109 for Mustang. It was more of the same in the second half. Smith scored on a 15-yard run, Banks scored on a 68-yard run, Tempest hit Gage Bohannon on a 67-yard touchdown pass and Cuhlin Farley added a 22-yard touchdown run to make it 66-3.
“Us being 0-4, you wouldn’t really expect a team to just come out and play with all they have,” Green said. “We know that at any moment, this game can be taken away from us, so I gave everything I have. The whole team gave everything they have. We still have things to work on, but the main thing was to put everything we had into it.”
Mustang’s backup running back, Eli Young, led the Broncos with 91 yards on 11 carries, including a late 11-yard TD run. Union limited the Broncos to 243 yards of offense.
