High school football, Week 6 roundup: Broken Arrow blows out Edmond Memorial, Bixby now 5-0, Wagoner blanks Catoosa

Ray plunged into Bixby’s end zone for a 1-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter, and the game was tied 7-7 at halftime.

The Spartans (5-0, 2-0) went in front for good on Presley’s 3-yard touchdown run less than a minute into the second half, but Choctaw would stay within striking distance until Connor Nolan’s 24-yard field goal put the Spartans in front by two scores.

— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World

4A: Wagoner 70, Catoosa 0

From the very first play from scrimmage, Wagoner inflicted only gloom for host Catoosa. The Bulldogs seemingly could have named the final score.

That first play was a brilliant bit of trickery, a 68-yard bomb by receiver Chase Nanni off a reverse to Jullian Smith with 11:38 left in the first quarter. Catoosa clearly never recovered.

What resulted was a blowout victory by No. 1 ranked Wagoner in District 4A-3 action at Catoosa's Frank McNabb field.

"Our young quarterback coach, Corey Tipton, gave us the play," said Wagoner coach Dale Condict. "I'm letting each offensive coach give me a play, and this week was his. We decided to run it on the first play.