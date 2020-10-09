High school football, Week 6 roundup: Broken Arrow blows out Edmond Memorial, Bixby now 5-0, Wagoner blanks Catoosa

Hard to believe, but it had been almost a month since Broken Arrow’s last victory. But the Tigers got back on track with a 46-3 blowout victory over Edmond Memorial on Friday night in Broken Arrow.
Inside Memorial Stadium, Class 6AI No. 3 Broken Arrow used some stingy defensive play to thwart the Bulldogs. Edmond Memorial averaged only 2.2 yards per play on offense and managed only 109 total yards.
“So happy for the defense,” Broken Arrow coach David Alexander said. “Really grew up, and played fast and physical. Seth Dodd at middle linebacker got us in the right front and stunt every time.”
While Broken Arrow’s defense was keeping Edmond Memorial under control, the Tigers’ offense wasted little time grabbing an early lead.
Maurion Horn hauled in a 28-yard touchdown pass from Jake Raines at the 9:11 mark in the first quarter to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead. Broken Arrow added a 23-yard field goal by Mason Garrett and Raines’ 2-yard TD pass to Jaiell Talley before the end of the first quarter for a 17-0 lead.
Edmond Memorial’s only score came at the close of the second quarter on Ryan Bussert’s 43-yard field goal.
Then it was all Broken Arrow (3-2, 1-1 6AI-1) in the second half.
Sanchez Banks scored another 1-yard touchdown run before the Tigers came up with a safety, and then Broken Arrow would close out the third quarter on Horn’s 21-yard touchdown run.
Banks capped the Tigers’ scoring on a 16-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Banks finished with 106 yards on 20 carries, while Horn chipped in with 58 yards on seven carries. Raines passed for 298 yards while spreading the ball around to six receivers who combined for 15 completions and 302 yards.
Alexander was quick to point out that his special teams played a key role in helping the Tigers get their first district win.
“Special Teams were special,” Alexander said. “Flipped the field and blocked another punt.”
The loss dropped Edmond Memorial to 0-6 overall and 0-3 in district play.
6AII: Bixby 24, Choctaw 13
Choctaw has plenty of playmakers, including La’Trell Ray and Terrill Davis. But Bixby still has Braylin Presley.
The Spartans’ junior standout — coming off a monster game a week ago against Carl Albert — continued his assault on defenses in the state, amassing 167 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries in Bixby’s 24-13 victory over Class 6AII No. 4 Choctaw at Snider Stadium on Friday night.
Presley put 6AII No. 1 Bixby in front after a scoreless first quarter with a 33-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter.
But Choctaw (3-3, 2-1 6AII-2) kept things tight, especially in the first half.
Ray plunged into Bixby’s end zone for a 1-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter, and the game was tied 7-7 at halftime.
The Spartans (5-0, 2-0) went in front for good on Presley’s 3-yard touchdown run less than a minute into the second half, but Choctaw would stay within striking distance until Connor Nolan’s 24-yard field goal put the Spartans in front by two scores.
— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World
4A: Wagoner 70, Catoosa 0
From the very first play from scrimmage, Wagoner inflicted only gloom for host Catoosa. The Bulldogs seemingly could have named the final score.
That first play was a brilliant bit of trickery, a 68-yard bomb by receiver Chase Nanni off a reverse to Jullian Smith with 11:38 left in the first quarter. Catoosa clearly never recovered.
What resulted was a blowout victory by No. 1 ranked Wagoner in District 4A-3 action at Catoosa's Frank McNabb field.
"Our young quarterback coach, Corey Tipton, gave us the play," said Wagoner coach Dale Condict. "I'm letting each offensive coach give me a play, and this week was his. We decided to run it on the first play.
"It had looked good in practice, and Chase Nanni has a great arm, he's a great pitcher in baseball. He can throw the ball 65 yards in the air. Executed very well, and the kid got open. It was kind of a reverse sweep. We stole it off of YouTube from the Kansas City Chiefs, if you want to know where he got it."
Wagoner (6-0, 3-0) scored touchdowns on its first four offensive possessions in the first quarter, and added an interception return and a safety for a 37-0 first-quarter advantage.
Only a lost fumble interrupted the scoring barrage, the the Bulldogs finished the second quarter with three consecutive touchdowns to make it a 57-0 halftime advantage.
Catoosa fell to 0-6, 0-3.
— Larry Lewis, for the Tulsa World
