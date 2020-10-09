High school football, Week 6 roundup: Broken Arrow blows out Edmond Memorial, 46-3

BROKEN ARROW -- Hard to believe, but it had been almost a month since Broken Arrow’s last victory. But the Tigers got back on track with a 46-3 blowout victory over Edmond Memorial on Friday night.

Inside Memorial Stadium, Class 6AI No. 3 Broken Arrow used some stingy defensive play to thwart the Bulldogs. Edmond Memorial averaged only 2.2 yards per play on offense and managed only 109 total yards.

“So happy for the defense,” Broken Arrow coach David Alexander said. “Really grew up, and played fast and physical. Seth Dodd at middle linebacker got us in the right front and stunt every time.”

While Broken Arrow’s defense was keeping Edmond Memorial under control, the Tigers’ offense wasted little time grabbing an early lead.

Maurion Horn hauled in a 28-yard touchdown pass from Jake Raines at the 9:11 mark in the first quarter to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead. Broken Arrow added a 23-yard field goal by Mason Garrett and Raines’ 2-yard TD pass to Jaiell Talley before the end of the first quarter for a 17-0 lead.

Edmond Memorial’s only score came at the close of the second quarter on Ryan Bussert’s 43-yard field goal.

Then it was all Broken Arrow (3-2, 1-1 6AI-1) in the second half.