High school football: Week 6 kickoff with Bryce Drummond, Qwontrel Walker and Ty Pennington

Numbers to know

347.2: Passing yards per game by Pawhuska QB Bryce Drummond, which has him ranked fifth nationally according to Maxpreps statistics. The three-year starting senior is nearing 7,000 career passing yards as the Class A No. 1 Huskies visit Quapaw.

24: Consecutive games that Inola QB Landon Prows has completed at least one pass to WR Dalton Norman. Norman is nearing school records for catches, TD receptions and receiving yards as the Longhorns host Verdigris on Friday.

6: Consecutive games with 200 rushing yards or more, by Stillwater RB Qwontrel Walker. He went for 267 in a 48-27 win over Del City last week and is nearing 7,000 career yards. The Pioneers’ next game is Nov. 16 at Lawton.

Players to watch

Hayden Cooper, WR, Kiefer

Has nine receiving TDs and averages 23.8 yards per catch for the Trojans, who visit Okmulgee on Friday.

Trey Gause, LB, Wagoner

Has team-leading 50 tackles, including 11 for loss as the 4A No. 1 Bulldogs visit Catoosa on Friday night.