High school football, Week 6: Jenks wins big at Norman

NORMAN — Stephen Kittleman and Jayden Patrick have developed quite the chemistry in Jenks’ passing game, and it was on full display Thursday night at Harve Collins Field against Norman.
Kittleman connected with Patrick on touchdown passes of 11, 49 and 15 yards in the first half for the second-ranked Trojans, who rolled to a 42-13 win over No. 9 Norman. Jenks (4-1, 2-0 in 6AI-2) moved into a first-place tie in district play with Edmond Santa Fe and Yukon, both of which have Friday night games this week.
Jenks has won nine straight against Norman (1-3, 1-2) since falling to the eventual state champion Tigers in the 1992 Class 6A semifinals, and only one of those games has been closer than 20 points.
The Trojans again never seriously were threatened against Norman, but Jenks coach Keith Riggs bemoaned five turnovers by his team, which kept the winning margin from being even larger.
“There were a lot of good things in the game, I thought,” Riggs said. “But the turnovers, we’ve got to fix that. You can’t win close ballgames with turnovers like that, so we’ve got to fix that. Our kids know that. We’ve just got to be determined to be better than that. We need to learn to play at a high level all the time. At times tonight we played at a high level and at times we didn’t. We’ve just got to be more consistent.”
Patrick’s first touchdown catch, the 11-yarder, capped an 88-yard Jenks drive. An interception by Cade Stacy gave the Trojans a short field at the Norman 22 and Griffin Forbes eventually scored on a 1-yard run. On the final play of the first quarter, Patrick caught a medium-length pass from Kittleman, juked a couple of defenders and finished off the 49-yard play, making it 21-0.
The Trojans committed three second-quarter turnovers — including two interceptions thrown by Kittleman — and Norman cashed in on one of them, with quarterback Tias McClarty hitting Jaden Bray in stride in the back of the end zone on an 18-yard touchdown pass at the 6:18 mark of the quarter.
Jenks answered 30 seconds before halftime on the 15-yard Kittleman-to-Patrick connection. Patrick had four catches for 113 yards, while Kittleman completed 13-of-18 attempts for 194 yards.
In the second half, the Trojans mostly ran the football and lost two fumbles. Still, running back Grant Lohr carried 18 times for 127 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and backup Brock Smith had 11 carries for 87 yards. He carried on all 10 plays of a 73-yard fourth-quarter drive that ended with his 3-yard scoring run with 2:49 left.
“Our coaches had a good game plan for being able to run the football,” Riggs said. “We had some great looks, but unfortunately three drives ended in a fumble, a couple of them after really good runs. Again, we’ve got to fix those mistakes and keep working to get better.”
Norman scored on the game’s final play, on a 2-yard McClarty run. The Tigers managed only 117 rushing yards — 46 on 17 carries by McClarty and 71 on 17 carries by Jayven Jackson. Jenks mostly neutralized Bray, the Tigers’ standout receiver, limiting him to only two catches for 33 yards.
McClarty faced a significant Jenks pass rush most of the game and completed only 11-of-28 passes for 150 yards.
“I thought as a whole, our defense played really well,” Riggs said. “We limited touches by (Bray). He’s an outstanding football player. Up front, I thought our defensive line played really well.”
