High school football, Week 6: Jenks wins big at Norman

NORMAN — Stephen Kittleman and Jayden Patrick have developed quite the chemistry in Jenks’ passing game, and it was on full display Thursday night at Harve Collins Field against Norman.

Kittleman connected with Patrick on touchdown passes of 11, 49 and 15 yards in the first half for the second-ranked Trojans, who rolled to a 42-13 win over No. 9 Norman. Jenks (4-1, 2-0 in 6AI-2) moved into a first-place tie in district play with Edmond Santa Fe and Yukon, both of which have Friday night games this week.

Jenks has won nine straight against Norman (1-3, 1-2) since falling to the eventual state champion Tigers in the 1992 Class 6A semifinals, and only one of those games has been closer than 20 points.

The Trojans again never seriously were threatened against Norman, but Jenks coach Keith Riggs bemoaned five turnovers by his team, which kept the winning margin from being even larger.