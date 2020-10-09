High school football, Week 6: Blue Swarm defense, trick play spark Cascia's upset over No. 1 Vian, 7-6

Joe Medina has won four state titles as Cascia Hall's head coach, so his words to his football team after a 7-6 victory over Class 2A No. 1 Vian on Friday night were especially meaningful.
"Unbelievable," Medina said. "It's been a long time since we've had a game like that on this field."
Seventh-ranked Cascia (5-1, 3-0) pulled off the upset in the showdown for the District 2A-5 lead at Ray Siegfried II Stadium with a trick play that will rank among the most memorable in the host Commandos' tradition-rich lore.
With Vian leading 6-0, backup quarterback Cooper Lai, lined up as a receiver, took a lateral from QB Cooper Mullen and lofted a 68-yard touchdown pass to Flynn Sage with 9:14 remaining. Jed Wagner added the extra-point kick.
Until that moment, Cascia only had 52 total yards. The play was just installed for Vian.
"One of those things we put in this week," Medina said. "We felt like we had to take some chances and roll the dice. We waited and waited, and I guess we picked the right moment."
Sage was excited when he heard the play call.
"Perfect timing," Sage said. "I didn't know if I would be open because I thought the safety was going to cover me over the top, and I saw nobody over there."
After Sage caught the pass, he nearly fell down on the way to the end zone as Vian defenders raced to catch him.
"I was wide open on that, so I was like, I've got to catch this, and like when I got it ... and when I tripped it was like, this better not happen. I finally contained myself, it was just one of the best football moments in my life. I'll always remember it."
Vian (5-1, 2-1) threatened to quickly regain the lead as Xavin Lackey returned the ensuing kickoff 54 yards to the Cascia 25, but the Wolverines turned the ball over on downs at the 18.
Cascia got out of a field position hole with Cooper Mullen's 25-yard pass to Nick Choquette, and then Baxter Robertson's next two carries picked up another first down. With Vian out of timeouts, that enabled the Commandos to run down the clock to 2:27 remaining when the Wolverines regained possession at their 33.
Vian picked up one first down, but Choquette knocked down a fourth-down pass near midfield to seal the win with 11 seconds left.
The Wolverines' only points came late in the first quarter when Lackey scored on a 1-yard run that capped a 12-play, 80-yard drive. Cascia had a red-zone chance late in the first half, but that ended with Luis Hernandez's interception. That was Cascia's only turnover -- Vian committed three.
The Wolverines' biggest turnover came late in the third quarter after a first down at the Cascia 8, but Lai's goal-line interception kept the game at 6-0.
Cascia held Vian's 1,000-yard rusher, Javyn Wright, to 79 yards on 18 carries and he was stopped on the 2-point conversion following Lackey's TD.
"We've played Blue Swarm defense for 22 years and that's exactly for games like this," Medina said. "This (Vian) was an awesome team, they're so awesome we had to completely change what we normally do.
"We had to go to five wide receivers and spray the ball. I don't know if you've seen one of our games where we've thrown the ball that much (29 passes, 12 runs). We had to change our defense to take their run away. Credit to our coaches for preparing our game plan and our players for executing it. It's a great testament to the character of these kids."
