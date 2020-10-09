High school football, Week 6: Blue Swarm defense, trick play spark Cascia's upset over No. 1 Vian, 7-6

After Sage caught the pass, he nearly fell down on the way to the end zone as Vian defenders raced to catch him.

"I was wide open on that, so I was like, I've got to catch this, and like when I got it ... and when I tripped it was like, this better not happen. I finally contained myself, it was just one of the best football moments in my life. I'll always remember it."

Vian (5-1, 2-1) threatened to quickly regain the lead as Xavin Lackey returned the ensuing kickoff 54 yards to the Cascia 25, but the Wolverines turned the ball over on downs at the 18.

Cascia got out of a field position hole with Cooper Mullen's 25-yard pass to Nick Choquette, and then Baxter Robertson's next two carries picked up another first down. With Vian out of timeouts, that enabled the Commandos to run down the clock to 2:27 remaining when the Wolverines regained possession at their 33.

Vian picked up one first down, but Choquette knocked down a fourth-down pass near midfield to seal the win with 11 seconds left.

The Wolverines' only points came late in the first quarter when Lackey scored on a 1-yard run that capped a 12-play, 80-yard drive. Cascia had a red-zone chance late in the first half, but that ended with Luis Hernandez's interception. That was Cascia's only turnover -- Vian committed three.