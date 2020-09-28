High school football: Week 5's top games -- Big showdowns include Broken Arrow-Jenks, Bixby-MWC Carl Albert

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All games scheduled Friday, 7 p.m. unless noted.

1. District 6AI-1: No. 3 Broken Arrow (2-1, 0-0) at No. 2 Jenks (2-1, 0-0)

The outlook: Their last two meetings were decided in the final seconds, and this has the potential to be another thriller. Both teams will be well-rested after a bye week and then games canceled last week.

TV: YurView (Cox 3)

Kickoff: 7:35 p.m. Friday

Key players: Each team has a returning starter at quarterback. Broken Arrow's Jake Raines has passed for 438 yards and three TDs while Jenks' Stephen Kittleman has thrown for 555 yards and six touchdowns. Broken Arrow's leading rusher is Maurion Horn with 327 yards and three TDs while Jenks' Grant Lohr has 283 yards and four TDs. Each team has a receiver with game-breaking ability -- Broken Arrow's RJ Spears-Jennings has 11 catches for 247 yards with two TDs and Jenks' Jayden Patrick has two TD catches plus a Pick-6 on defense.

Notable: This will be Broken Arrow's first road game ... Jenks players were warming up on Enid's field last Friday when their game was canceled. Broken Arrow had three coaches there ready to scout the game.