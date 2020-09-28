High school football: Week 5's top games -- Big showdowns include Broken Arrow-Jenks, Bixby-MWC Carl Albert

All games scheduled Friday, 7 p.m. unless noted.
1. District 6AI-1: No. 3 Broken Arrow (2-1, 0-0) at No. 2 Jenks (2-1, 0-0)
The outlook: Their last two meetings were decided in the final seconds, and this has the potential to be another thriller. Both teams will be well-rested after a bye week and then games canceled last week.
TV: YurView (Cox 3)
Kickoff: 7:35 p.m. Friday
Key players: Each team has a returning starter at quarterback. Broken Arrow's Jake Raines has passed for 438 yards and three TDs while Jenks' Stephen Kittleman has thrown for 555 yards and six touchdowns. Broken Arrow's leading rusher is Maurion Horn with 327 yards and three TDs while Jenks' Grant Lohr has 283 yards and four TDs. Each team has a receiver with game-breaking ability -- Broken Arrow's RJ Spears-Jennings has 11 catches for 247 yards with two TDs and Jenks' Jayden Patrick has two TD catches plus a Pick-6 on defense.
Notable: This will be Broken Arrow's first road game ... Jenks players were warming up on Enid's field last Friday when their game was canceled. Broken Arrow had three coaches there ready to scout the game.
Quotable: Jenks coach Keith Riggs said, "Your gear up all week for the game and it was a tough situation (last Friday), but our kids have handled it really well. We've had two pretty good weeks of practice and this should be a fun week. We've never gone this long during a season without playing a game. Broken Arrow's ability to run the football stands out, they do a great job with their run schemes. The last few times we've played them, they've controlled the ball and that's what makes them so tough to beat. In those games, we've only had seven or eight possessions."
Broken Arrow coach David Alexander said, "(Kittleman) is a fantastic football player, very much what you've seen in past Jenks quarterbacks. Lohr and Patrick are great on both sides of the ball. We've had a couple really good weeks of practice and we've been preparing for Jenks since last Tuesday. It'll be a great game and will probably again come down to the last play."
Series history: Broken Arrow has won three in a row after Jenks had prevailed in 13 of the past 15 meetings. Last year, Broken Arrow denied a two-point conversion on the final play to end a 17-15 win at Jenks. In the 2018 state final, Broken Arrow stopped a late Jenks drive to seal a 28-20 victory.
2. 6AII No. 1 Bixby (3-0) at 5A No. 1 MWC Carl Albert (3-0)
The outlook: A quickly arranged nondistrict showdown after the teams' previously scheduled opponents canceled due to COVID-19 issues. Bixby has won five of the six 6AII state titles and Carl Albert has won the past four in 5A. The last time these teams played Philadelphia Phillies all-star catcher J.T. Realmuto was Carl Albert's quarterback and led the Titans to a 21-7 victory in the 2009 Class 5A state final -- Bixby's final game in 5A.
Key players: Senior quarterbacks Mason Williams of Bixby and Ben Harris of Carl Albert, who have combined for five state titles. Williams is 28-1 as a starter and Harris is 44-1. Williams has 97 career TD passes and Harris 79.
Series history: This is the first regular-season meeting. Carl Albert leads 4-1 as Bixby's lone win was 37-31 in the 2007 5A quarterfinals.
3. 5A-4: No. 6 Sapulpa (3-1, 1-0) at No. 4 Collinsville (4-0, 1-0)
The outlook: A district title is likely at stake.
Key players: Sapulpa's versatile Te'Zohn Taft is a threat to score in all three phases of the game. The Chieftains are averaging 56.7 over the past three games. Collinsville quarterback Andrew Carney leads an offense that is averaging 48.5 points this season.
Series history: These schools meet for the first time since splitting two games in 1914.
4. 6AI-II: No. 1 Owasso (4-0, 1-0) at No. 5 Norman North (2-1, 1-0)
The outlook: Before the season started, this looked like another potential Rams romp, and it still could be, but Norman North's 42-14 rout over then-No. 4 Mustang last Friday had to grab the Rams' attention.
Notable: These teams have combined to appear in three of the past four 6AI state finals.
Series history: Owasso leads 5-2 and has won three in a row, including 52-13 last year, since Norman North's 49-27 victory in 2016.
5. 5A-3: No. 9 McAlester (3-1, 1-0) at East Central (3-0, 1-0)
The outlook: After routing three other Tulsa Public Schools teams, this game will be a good measuring gauge on whether East Central deserves to be ranked among 5A's top 10 teams. McAlester is coming off a 17-14 loss to No. 2 Kelley.
Series history: Tied 6-6, with McAlester winning the last meeting, 27-23, in 2017.
Best of the rest
• 3A-4: Berryhill (1-1, 0-0) at No. 2 Verdigris (3-0, 0-0) — Last year, Verdigris' 35-21 victory ended Berryhill's regular-season winning streak at 39.
• 4A-3: Bristow (2-2, 1-0) at No. 1 Wagoner (4-0, 1-0) — Wagoner looks to avenge last year's 30-7 loss to the Purple Pirates -- the largest losing margin for Wagoner since 2008.
• 2A-5: Spiro (3-0, 1-0) at No. 7 Cascia Hall (3-1, 1-0) — It's Cascia's Homecoming as the Commandos face Spiro for the first time since 1999 -- a state title year for Cascia. Only the second meeting between Chris Bunch, who is in his 31st year as Spiro's coach and Joe Medina, in his 22nd year as Cascia's coach.
• 6AII-2: Muskogee (0-3, 0-0) at No. 8 Sand Springs (3-1, 1-0) — Muskogee has won its past three meetings with the Sandites, including 54-6 last year, since Sand Springs' 26-25 win in 2016.
• 6AII-1: No. 2 Stillwater (3-0, 1-0) at No. 6 Del City (0-2, 0-0): Del City lost close games to 6AII No. 5 Booker T. Washington and 5A No. 1 MWC Carl Albert. Stillwater beat Del City 48-23 last year.
• A-6: Woodland (4-0, 1-0) at No. 6 Pawnee (3-1, 1-0) — Woodland is enjoying its best start since 2011.
Barry Lewis
918-581-8393
Twitter: @BarryLewisTW
