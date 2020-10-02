High school football, Week 5 roundup: Sand Springs dominates Muskogee, 45-14

SAND SPRINGS — Brycen Peterman had lost his spark for football and sat out last season. But shortly after Sand Springs began its first year under head coach Bobby Klinck, the senior found himself missing the gridiron.

“I was (in the stands) that first game,” Peterman said. “It looked so fun so I had to come and try it out. It’s been amazing. It’s been so fun. I can’t explain how fun football is now.”

Peterman, the Sandites strong safety, scooped up three Muskogee fumbles as Class 6AII No. 8-ranked Sand Springs pitched a shutout in the second half in a 45-14 District 6AII-2 win at Memorial Stadium on homecoming Friday night.

The Sandites outscored the Roughers 28-0 over the final two quarters as they improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in district play.

Junior quarterback Ty Pennington completed 20-of-30 passes for 256 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, including two on the ground. Keaton Campbell had a 60-yard scoring catch and run while Jacob Blevins tallied a 26-yard TD grab, both coming in the decisive second half.

Blake Jones led Sand Springs on the ground with 103 rushing yards, including a 35-yard TD late in the fourth.