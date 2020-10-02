High school football, Week 5: Owasso survives road trip to turn back Norman North, 33-22

NORMAN — An ugly win on the road is better than a loss, a message Owasso coach Bill Blankenship tried to impart to the Rams on Friday night.

No. 5-ranked Norman North outgained the Rams by 73 yards and had nine more first downs (21-12), but No. 1 Owasso rode a handful of chunk plays to a 33-22 win over North at Harve Collins Stadium. The win extended the Rams’ winning streak to 18 games.

“Our guys weren’t sure they wanted to celebrate at first,” Blankenship said. “Dude, I’m not ever going to get where we’re not celebrating a win. You get on the road two hours against a team that’s this physical, that’s hard to do. I’m proud of them.”

Owasso’s four offensive touchdowns came on plays of 30 yards or more and the fifth was on a blocked punt return that turned the tide of the game.

With the Rams clinging to a six-point lead in the third quarter, Owasso’s Ronnie Thomas blocked a punt by North’s Luke Switzer and Jaray Austin scooped up the loose football and scored from 20 yards out to extend Owasso’s lead to 19-7 with 7:24 left.

“We were really on our heels,” Blankenship said. “That one put us two scores ahead, and it seemed to give us the momentum back.”