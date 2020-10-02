High school football, Week 5: Owasso survives road trip to turn back Norman North, 33-22

NORMAN — An ugly win on the road is better than a loss, a message Owasso coach Bill Blankenship tried to impart to the Rams on Friday night.
No. 5-ranked Norman North outgained the Rams by 73 yards and had nine more first downs (21-12), but No. 1 Owasso rode a handful of chunk plays to a 33-22 win over North at Harve Collins Stadium. The win extended the Rams’ winning streak to 18 games.
“Our guys weren’t sure they wanted to celebrate at first,” Blankenship said. “Dude, I’m not ever going to get where we’re not celebrating a win. You get on the road two hours against a team that’s this physical, that’s hard to do. I’m proud of them.”
Owasso’s four offensive touchdowns came on plays of 30 yards or more and the fifth was on a blocked punt return that turned the tide of the game.
With the Rams clinging to a six-point lead in the third quarter, Owasso’s Ronnie Thomas blocked a punt by North’s Luke Switzer and Jaray Austin scooped up the loose football and scored from 20 yards out to extend Owasso’s lead to 19-7 with 7:24 left.
“We were really on our heels,” Blankenship said. “That one put us two scores ahead, and it seemed to give us the momentum back.”
Owasso (5-0, 2-0 6AI-2) went up 26-7 on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Austin Havens to Thomas with 11:46 left in the game. Norman North (2-2, 1-1) answered with a 16-yard touchdown run by Chapman McKown, a successful onside kickoff by Will Sutherlin and then a 33-yard scoring pass from Jackson Remualdo to Caelin Hearne.
The latter score, with 4:49 left, pulled the Timberwolves within 26-22, but another onside kickoff attempt failed and Owasso scored the clinching touchdown just 18 seconds later, on a 31-yard jet sweep by Jarod Fugate.
North had 372 yards of offense to 299 for Owasso. Remualdo completed 17 of 31 passes for 223 yards, with Switzer (seven catches, 98 yards) and Hearne (four catches, 60 yards) his primary targets. Gabe Trevillison rushed for a hard-earned 98 yards on 27 carries for North.
Havens completed 9 of 16 passes for 130 yards for Owasso.
Three illegal-procedure penalties against Norman North on the opening kickoff forced their fourth attempt to come from the Timberwolves’ 25-yard line and Owasso’s Trey Goins returned the kick 26 yards to the North 30. The Rams scored just 53 seconds into the game on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Havens to Hakelan Carney.
But North’s defense settled down and limited Owasso to just four more first downs in the first half while forcing two turnovers. One of them came on a 47-yard scamper by Derrick Overstreet that put the Rams ahead 13-0 with 4:26 left in the half.
North answered by racking up five first downs during an 85-yard scoring march, capped by a 9-yard touchdown run by Remualdo on fourth down with seven seconds left before halftime. That pulled the Timberwolves within 13-7.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!