High school football: Week 5 kickoff

Numbers to know
2,122: Career baseball coaching wins by Latta's Eddie Collins, a national record. In his 44th coaching year and 40th at his alma mater (Latta is near Ada in Pontotoc County), Collins passed legendary former Asher coach Murl Bowen with a 15-0 win over Turner on Sept. 11.
222: Career football coaching wins by 4A No. 1 Wagoner’s Dale Condict, following a 45-0 victory at Cleveland. He is tied for 25th in all-time Oklahoma high school coaching wins with Woody Roof, a Hall of Fame former coach at Watonga, Elk City and Weatherford.
64.5: Average points per game scored by 2A No. 10 Kellyville. The Ponies, who host OKC Millwood at 7 p.m. Saturday, have scored 72, 64, 62 and 60 in wins this season, highest one-game totals in at least 47 years of Kellyville football.
Players to watch
Mason Gilkey and Hunter Hurd, Pawhuska
Junior receivers have 1,006 receiving yards between them and each has eight TD receptions as Class A No. 1 Huskies host Fairland.
Ben Harris, QB, Carl Albert
Has 79 career TD passes and is nearing 8,000 passing yards as the 5A No. 1 Titans host 6A Division II's No. 1 Bixby in a blockbuster nondistrict matchup.
Coleman Lecoq, OL, Sapulpa
Junior center has 25 pancake blocks, helping lead dynamic run game as Chieftains visit Collinsville in District 5A-4 showdown.
Grant Lohr, DB/RB, Jenks
Senior standout has 4½ sacks and averages 7.1 yards per carry as No. 2 Trojans visit No. 3 Broken Arrow in pivotal District 6AI-1 battle.
Ethan Muehlenweg, PK, Wagoner
Sophomore kicker has two field goals and is 17-for-17 on PATs as Bulldogs host Bristow. Kicked a 41-yard field goal in a freshman game last year.
-- Mike Brown, Tulsa World
Mike Brown
