High school football, Week 5: Braylin Presley and Spartans overpower Carl Albert, 56-14

MIDWEST CITY – When dynasties collide, one of them has to go down. And the Bixby Spartans were still standing Friday night.
Class 6A Division II’s No. 1 Spartans made another emphatic statement, overpowering 5A No. 1 Carl Albert 56-14 behind spectacular Braylin Presley, who rushed for 302 yards and a career-high six touchdowns before about 3,500 spectators in the Titans’ Gary Rose Stadium.
“It was impressive,” said Presley, who scored on runs of 11, 15, 1, 36, 68 and 55 yards to make a shambles of the hastily arranged nondistrict game between powerhouse teams.
Bixby had its game with Putnam City canceled because of coronavirus issues, and Carl Albert lost a game with Guthrie for the same reason. Bixby coach Loren Montgomery phoned Titans coach Mike Corley last Saturday morning and the game was set.
“To go from playing Putnam City to face Carl Albert was unexpected," Presley said. “But we practiced hard all week and came out ready to play.”
Bixby (4-0), which has won five 6A Division II state titles in six years, extended its winning streak to 29 games while handing Carl Albert (3-1), working on a fifth straight 5A state title, only its third loss in five years.
Barring more COVID issues, the Spartans will return to district play next Friday hosting Choctaw, and Carl Albert will be at home to OKC Bishop McGuinness.
Presley was ready to retire to the sidelines in the fourth quarter, but was told he was at 298 rushing yards and returned for one play and got four yards.
He praised the line, led by junior center Cody Paschall, who threw a key block in his 36-yard run in the third quarter that gave the Spartans a 28-7 lead.
“I couldn’t have done any of that tonight without my line,” he said. “They blocked it up and got it done.”
Despite the lopsided score, Carl Albert had its chances. Trailing 7-0 in the first quarter, the Titans marched 63 yards to the Spartans’ red zone, but Houston Russell couldn’t hold onto a third-and-6 pass from Ben Harris, and the Titans missed a 38-yard field goal.
After Bixby made it 14-0 on Presley’s second TD at 9:38 of the second quarter, Harris had Russell open down the middle around the Spartans’ 40 with plenty of room to run, but again Russell couldn’t hang on.
Later in the drive, Harris delivered a 50-yard bomb to Cobe Crews and it was 21-7, but that’s as close as the Titans would get.
And Bixby started pulling away. Mason Williams’ 27-yard run got the Spartans into scoring range and the senior quarterback delivered a 44-yard pass to Dylan Hasz to the Carl Albert 1, setting up Presley to score his third TD of the half and it was 21-7.
It was the first of two big plays by Hasz, a sophomore receiver/defensive back who intercepted Harris in the fourth quarter. That enabled the Spartans to start grinding the clock and set up the first of two rushing touchdowns by backup tailback Zach Blankenship. Unofficially, he totaled 71 yards on six carries in mop-up duty.
Carl Albert had a brief flurry in the third quarter when Kentrell Bizzell’s 38-yard run set up a 1-yard TD by Javion Hunt, making it 35-14. Bixby fumbled after the kickoff, but the Spartans turned away the Titans and Presley’s 55-yard run made it 42-14.
Presley bobbed and weaved, broke tackles, jumped outside when he had to and almost always found a running crack when there seemed to be none.
In the third quarter, when the Spartans faced third-and-forever from the Titans' 36, he went right, cut off of Paschall, found the open field and raced untouched to the goal line.
“I was running and (Paschall) was ahead of me and I had to make a decision,” he said. “I guess it was a good decision.”
