High school football: Week 4's top games -- Union looks to get untracked at No. 1 Owasso

All games are district openers and scheduled at 7 p.m. Friday, unless noted.

1. District 6AI-2: No. 5 Union (0-3) at No. 1 Owasso (3-0)

The outlook: These teams have combined to win three of the past four Class 6AI state titles. Union, which only has one touchdown this year, is trying to avoid its first 0-4 start since 1978 — when one of those losses was against Owasso.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Key players: Union needs a big game from Arkansas commit running back AJ Green, who has been held under 50 yards rushing in two of the first three games and has 223 yards overall. Owasso quarterback Austin Havens has completed 67% of his passes with six TDs. Turnovers have been costly for Union this year and Owasso safety Gage Laney is looking to pick off a pass in his fourth consecutive game. Laney had an interception in last year's 34-10 win over Union.

Notable: Union's losses have been to 6AII No. 1 Bixby, 6AI No. 2 Jenks and 6AI No. 3 Broken Arrow. ... Both head coaches, Owasso’s Bill Blankenship and Union’s Kirk Fridrich, were once head coaches for their opponent.