High school football: Week 4's top games -- Union looks to get untracked at No. 1 Owasso

All games are district openers and scheduled at 7 p.m. Friday, unless noted.
1. District 6AI-2: No. 5 Union (0-3) at No. 1 Owasso (3-0)
The outlook: These teams have combined to win three of the past four Class 6AI state titles. Union, which only has one touchdown this year, is trying to avoid its first 0-4 start since 1978 — when one of those losses was against Owasso.
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Key players: Union needs a big game from Arkansas commit running back AJ Green, who has been held under 50 yards rushing in two of the first three games and has 223 yards overall. Owasso quarterback Austin Havens has completed 67% of his passes with six TDs. Turnovers have been costly for Union this year and Owasso safety Gage Laney is looking to pick off a pass in his fourth consecutive game. Laney had an interception in last year's 34-10 win over Union.
Notable: Union's losses have been to 6AII No. 1 Bixby, 6AI No. 2 Jenks and 6AI No. 3 Broken Arrow. ... Both head coaches, Owasso’s Bill Blankenship and Union’s Kirk Fridrich, were once head coaches for their opponent.
Series history: Union has won six of the past eight meetings. They have split the last two games and also split in 2017, with Owasso winning 21-14 in the state final while Union prevailed 44-41 in double overtime in Week 4.
2. 5A-3: No. 2 Bishop Kelley (3-0) at No. 9 McAlester (3-0)
The outlook: Kelley tries to avenge a 35-19 loss to McAlester in Week 10 last year. The Comets, however, went on to reach the semifinals while McAlester lost in the quarterfinals.
Notable: Kelley has wins over ranked teams in three classes — 6AII No. 9 Sand Springs, 5A No. 3 OKC McGuinness and 4A No. 4 Poteau.
Series history: McAlester leads 20-6 with the teams splitting games over the past two years.
3. 6AII-2: No. 6 Choctaw (1-2) at No. 3 B.T. Washington (2-1)
The outlook: This will be Choctaw's first game against an Oklahoma opponent after playing three in a row against Arkansas teams. Both teams have solid defenses but have not scored a lot of points. This is the first time they have been in the same district since 1993.
Series history: Washington leads 4-0 with victories in the 2014 and '15 playoffs.
4. 5A-3: No. 8 Coweta (2-1) vs. Edison (1-1)
The outlook: This game is being moved from Coweta to East Side Stadium (East Central) due to Coweta's stadium issues resulting from a truck accident there last month. Has the potential to be a thriller similar to Edison's 22-21 win last year when the Eagles stopped Coweta's two-point conversion with 43 seconds left.
Key players: Coweta quarterback Gage Hamm has thrown for 616 yards and six TDs over the past two games — both wins. Hamm passed for 330 yards against Edison last year — 208 of those went to Mason Ford, who had two TDs, including a 99-yarder. Ford has 15 catches for 364 yards and four TDs this year. Edison, sidelined by COVID issues last week, is coming off a 53-8 win over Memorial as Gerard Thompson had 163 total yards and four TDs.
Series history: Coweta leads 11-4, but Edison has won the past two meetings.
5. 5A-3: East Central (2-0) at Rogers (0-2)
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
The outlook: This will be the grand opening game for the first on-campus football stadium in Rogers history, which dates back to 1939. The opening ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m.
Series history: East Central, which prevailed 14-6 last year, has won 12 in a row and leads 16-5. Rogers' last win was in 1978.
Best of the rest
• 6AI-2: No. 10 Bartlesville (1-2) at No. 1 Bixby (2-0): Mason Williams passed for 259 yards and five TDs in last year's 61-14 win over Bartlesville.
• 6AI-1: No. 2 Jenks (2-1) at Enid (2-1): The programs meet for the first time since the 2008 playoffs. A rematch of Jenks' 28-7 win in the 2006 6A state final. This is their first regular-season meeting since 1997.
• 4A-4: No. 9 Hilldale (3-0) at No. 4 Poteau (3-0) — Hilldale's Eric Virgil is a sophomore to watch with 426 rushing yards and five TDs.
• 6AII-2: No. 9 Sand Springs (2-1) at Ponca City (1-1): — These teams have kept their fans in suspense this year -- Sand Springs' three games have been decided by a total of nine points while Ponca City has lost by 2 points and won by 1.
• 4A-3: No. 1 Wagoner (3-0) at Cleveland (3-0): Wagoner has shut out two of its first three opponents. A good measuring stick for Cleveland.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!