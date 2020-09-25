High school football, Week 4: Wagoner cruises at Cleveland, 45-0

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLEVELAND — Wagoner’s offensive line is almost as good as its defense, which means the Bulldogs can pretty much do whatever they want most nights.

Class 4A’s No. 1 team ran the ball at will Friday, pitched its third shutout in four games and sprinted to a 45-0 win over Cleveland in the District 4A-3 opener before an estimated 2,500 spectators at Billy Vessels Memorial Stadium.

Braden Drake rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns in about 2½ quarters of play as the Bulldogs improved to 4-0 overall. Wagoner hosts Catoosa in district play next week while Cleveland (3-1), which played most of the game without injured rushing leader Asher Brewer, plays at Miami.

The Bulldogs drove 81 yards on 12 plays to start the game, capped by Drake’s 4-yard TD run and needed to go only 26 yards to another Drake score on their second possession, following a fumble recovery by Kaden Charboneau.

The Bulldogs fumbled at the Cleveland 1 early in the second quarter, but got seven points anyway when Chase Nanni intercepted Shain Hamilton’s third-down pass out of the Tigers’ end zone and returned it 34 yards for a score.