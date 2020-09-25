High school football, Week 4: Wagoner cruises at Cleveland, 45-0

CLEVELAND — Wagoner’s offensive line is almost as good as its defense, which means the Bulldogs can pretty much do whatever they want most nights.
Class 4A’s No. 1 team ran the ball at will Friday, pitched its third shutout in four games and sprinted to a 45-0 win over Cleveland in the District 4A-3 opener before an estimated 2,500 spectators at Billy Vessels Memorial Stadium.
Braden Drake rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns in about 2½ quarters of play as the Bulldogs improved to 4-0 overall. Wagoner hosts Catoosa in district play next week while Cleveland (3-1), which played most of the game without injured rushing leader Asher Brewer, plays at Miami.
The Bulldogs drove 81 yards on 12 plays to start the game, capped by Drake’s 4-yard TD run and needed to go only 26 yards to another Drake score on their second possession, following a fumble recovery by Kaden Charboneau.
The Bulldogs fumbled at the Cleveland 1 early in the second quarter, but got seven points anyway when Chase Nanni intercepted Shain Hamilton’s third-down pass out of the Tigers’ end zone and returned it 34 yards for a score.
Wagoner tacked on a Chochee Watson rushing TD and then went 77 yards in the final two minutes of the half to make it 35-0 on Drake’s third rushing score from 11 yards out with seven seconds left on the clock.
Drake averaged 8 yards for each of his 15 carries, running behind Wagoner’s towering all-senior offensive line (center Collin Condict, tackles Darius McNack and Logan Cole and guards Carson Wiley and Jesse Fair).
“It’s all on them, they blocked, making things happen, making everything work out,” Drake said.
It’s an imposing group, Cleveland first-year coach Cy Stallard said.
“When we pulled the film up, it looked like they had replicas at all five spots. They’re big and they play hard,” he said.
Wagoner’s defense, led by ends Isaac Smith and Chochee Watson and nose guard Fred Watson, allowed only 15 rushing yards, meaning the Bulldogs still have not allowed opponents into positive yardage in that category. They have allowed a net of minus-7 rushing yards over four games.
Cleveland’s running game probably would have fared better if Brewer, averaging 153 yards per game hadn’t been forced out of the game in the first quarter.
“When he goes down, that pretty much cuts down what we can do by half,” Stallard said. “A couple of weeks ago, he had a thigh bruise and he got hit in that very same spot, so he’ll be fine. We’ve just gotta work that out.”
Cleveland tried to throw deep and almost beat the Bulldogs when it was still a game, late in the first quarter. Jayden Dunham got behind the Wagoner secondary and Hamilton threw a catchable ball, but Dunham couldn’t hang on.
Stallard was impressed with the No. 1 team.
“They are miles better than any of the teams we’ve played up to this point, so it brought us down to earth coming into district play, but we’ll regroup, and I think this this team can do something special.”
