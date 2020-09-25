High school football, Week 4: Holland Hall blanks Mannford, 52-0

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the early stages of the season, it would be difficult to say whether the offense or the defense has played better for Class 3A No. 3 Holland Hall.

Through the team’s first four games, the Dutch holds a 191-13 advantage in scoring margin over opponents.

But ask Holland Hall coach Tag Gross which side of the ball played better in the Dutch’s 52-0 blanking of Mannford on Friday night at Hardesty Field and Gross will give you a quick answer.

“Defense,” the veteran head coach said without hesitating. His defense did not allow a first down from a play from scrimmage (Mannford’s only first down of the game came via a Dutch penalty) and limited the Pirates (0-3) to 14 net offensive yards in the District 3A-4 opener for both teams.

Oh, yes, the Holland Hall offense did its part, too, piling up 336 yards. Starting quarterback Wallace Clark passed for two touchdowns while freshman reserve signal caller Kordell Gouldsby ran for a game-high 114 yards, scoring one touchdown rushing as well as passing for another in the one-sided affair.

“They are a young team, we are an old team and that makes a difference,” Gross said after the contest in which 16 Dutch seniors were recognized in pre-game festivities on Senior Night.