High school football, Week 4: Holland Hall blanks Mannford, 52-0

In the early stages of the season, it would be difficult to say whether the offense or the defense has played better for Class 3A No. 3 Holland Hall.
Through the team’s first four games, the Dutch holds a 191-13 advantage in scoring margin over opponents.
But ask Holland Hall coach Tag Gross which side of the ball played better in the Dutch’s 52-0 blanking of Mannford on Friday night at Hardesty Field and Gross will give you a quick answer.
“Defense,” the veteran head coach said without hesitating. His defense did not allow a first down from a play from scrimmage (Mannford’s only first down of the game came via a Dutch penalty) and limited the Pirates (0-3) to 14 net offensive yards in the District 3A-4 opener for both teams.
Oh, yes, the Holland Hall offense did its part, too, piling up 336 yards. Starting quarterback Wallace Clark passed for two touchdowns while freshman reserve signal caller Kordell Gouldsby ran for a game-high 114 yards, scoring one touchdown rushing as well as passing for another in the one-sided affair.
“They are a young team, we are an old team and that makes a difference,” Gross said after the contest in which 16 Dutch seniors were recognized in pre-game festivities on Senior Night.
With the win, the senior contingent has now compiled a 34-7 in their prep careers, winning nearly 83% of the games they have played.
Two of those seniors, Clark and running back Cameron Robinson, got the offense rolling on Holland Hall’s first drive of the game. They capped the 43-yard drive when the two combined on a 32-yard TD pass.
“I was pleased with our execution tonight,” Gross said. “They had a few turnovers and that gave us a short field several times.”
One of the Pirates’ four turnovers resulted directly in points when defensive back Nunu Campbell picked off a pass from Mannford quarterback Tucker Hunsaker and returned it 43 yards for a touchdown to put the Dutch (4-0) in front 14-0.
Hunter Zahn tallied on the ground from 29 yards and Robinson tacked on his second TD on a two-yard burst up the middle to make it 28-0 in the opening minute of the second quarter.
The first half blitz continued as Clark connected with Ethan Roush on a 33-yard scoring toss before Kordell Gouldsby hooked up with his brother, senior Marc Gouldsby, on a 48-yard touchdown pass.
Keaton Sterling’s 31-yard field goal finished a 24-point second quarter for the Dutch, who took a 45-0 lead into halftime.
The only points in the second half, which was played with a running clock, came when Kordell Gouldsby weaved through the Pirates defense on a 43-yard touchdown scamper.
Kordell Gouldsby needed only seven carries to amass his 114 yards rushing. He also was perfect on three pass attempts for 51 yards.
The Dutch defense permitted just one pass completion for eight yards and surrendered only six net yards to Mannford on 24 carries.
Led by senior defensive tackle Owen Ostroski, Holland Hall’s defense compiled nine tackles for a loss. The Pirates’ longest run of the night went for eight yards.
