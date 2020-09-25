High school football, Week 4: Gage Laney's three interceptions propel Owasso past Union, 34-14

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OWASSO -- Gage Laney became Owasso's career leader in interceptions Friday night and the former record-holder couldn't have been happier.

Laney, a senior safety, had three interceptions to raise his career total to 14 as he helped the top-ranked Rams defeat No. 5 Union 34-14 in a District 6AI-2 opener at Owasso Stadium.

The former record was 13, held by Brent Goins, a 1986 All-State defensive back who coached Laney in middle school. Goins congratulated Laney after the game.

"He's a kid who has always had a good knack for the ball," Goins said. "He got a lot of interceptions for me, and if anyone's going to beat my record he's the kid I would want to beat it. It's perfect -- it had been 34 years so it was time for it to be broken. And I think he's not going to just break it, but he's going to kill it because he has about eight (or nine) more games left.

"He may not have been the fastest kid on the field when I coached him but when the ball was in the air he knew the angles to take and he had great hands. So it obviously doesn't surprise me he's having this success."

Laney has interceptions in each of the first four games this season for the Rams (4-0).