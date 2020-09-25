High school football, Week 4: Choctaw rally stuns Booker T. Washington, 26-22

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Choctaw coach Jake Corbin drew from his dreams in order to pull off a shocking comeback win over Booker T. Washington.

Corbin's No. 6 Choctaw team blocked consecutive punts in the fourth quarter, then reclaimed the lead late on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Steele Wasel to Terrill Davis to defeat No. 3 Booker T. Washington 26-22 Friday night in District 6AII-2 action at S.E. Williams Stadium.

The final touchdown was set up by a 31-yard pass play down the middle from Wasel to R.J. Jackson to the 5-yard-line. Davis scored the game-winner on the next play with 2:11 remaining, as the Choctaw defense held BTW on the next drive.

"The play that set up the touchdown, it sounds like I'm making this up, but it came to me in a dream Wednesday night," Corbin said. "We didn't put it in, we didn't have time yesterday, so we put it in on the sidelines right before that drive during that timeout.

"It brought tears to my eyes it was so unbelievable."

BTW (2-2) had taken the lead with 4:48 left on a 1-yard run by Jaiden Carroll after losing the lead earlier in the quarter on a blocked punt by DeSean Brown that Brown recovered in the end zone.