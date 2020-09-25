High school football, Week 4: Choctaw rally stuns Booker T. Washington, 26-22

Choctaw coach Jake Corbin drew from his dreams in order to pull off a shocking comeback win over Booker T. Washington.
Corbin's No. 6 Choctaw team blocked consecutive punts in the fourth quarter, then reclaimed the lead late on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Steele Wasel to Terrill Davis to defeat No. 3 Booker T. Washington 26-22 Friday night in District 6AII-2 action at S.E. Williams Stadium.
The final touchdown was set up by a 31-yard pass play down the middle from Wasel to R.J. Jackson to the 5-yard-line. Davis scored the game-winner on the next play with 2:11 remaining, as the Choctaw defense held BTW on the next drive.
"The play that set up the touchdown, it sounds like I'm making this up, but it came to me in a dream Wednesday night," Corbin said. "We didn't put it in, we didn't have time yesterday, so we put it in on the sidelines right before that drive during that timeout.
"It brought tears to my eyes it was so unbelievable."
BTW (2-2) had taken the lead with 4:48 left on a 1-yard run by Jaiden Carroll after losing the lead earlier in the quarter on a blocked punt by DeSean Brown that Brown recovered in the end zone.
"We both drew up the same block, independently," Corbin said of he and defensive coordinator Greg Bryant during the week of practice. "So we felt like we had a pretty good shot at it. Luckily we did it when we did."
BTW got out to a strong start in the game, scoring on its first possession when quarterback Lathan Boone connected a 35-yard bomb to Jalen Teague to make the score 7-0 with 3:39 at the 3:34 mark of the first quarter.
The Hornets' Jordan Drew made a terrific interception on a deep pass on the next possession and made a nice return until getting jolted by a hard tackle, causing BTW to give the ball back.
Choctaw (2-2) took advantage, and a 40-yard pass from Wasel to Davis down to the Washington 14 set up a 3-yard run by La'Trell Ray with 2:29 left in the first. A two-point conversion run play failed, and Choctaw trailed 7-6.
The Yellowjackets were able to take a 12-7 lead into halftime on a misdirection 24-yard pass from Wasel to Ray with 2:55 left in the second quarter. The subsequent conversion run was again stopped by the Hornets.
Booker T. wasted little time taking back the lead after the second half started. Ethan Washington's 57-yard dash through the line gave BTW a 14-12 lead with 10:07 left in the third quarter.
