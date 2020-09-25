High school football, Week 4: Bixby blitzes Bartlesville, 74-7

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BIXBY -- Mason Williams made history as top-ranked Bixby cruised past No. 10 Bartlesville 74-7 to open district 6AII-2 play Friday night at Lee Snider Field.

Williams completed 20-of-23 passes for 385 yards and had seven touchdown tosses. Williams now has a school record 97 touchdown passes. Tanner Griffin had the previous record of 92.

"Mason was calm, cool, and collected," Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said. "I am proud of him."

The record breaker came 32 seconds into the second quarter and covered 52 yards to Luke Hasz that made the score 25-0.

"I tried not to think about it," Williams said. "The moment was surreal and something I will never forget."

Bixby scored on the game's opening possession, courtesy of a 22-yard Connor Nolan field goal with 9:41 left in the first period. Williams then began his barrage of touchdown passes on the next drive.

Braylin Presley did most of the work on the first touchdown toss. Presley caught a swing pass and weaved his way down the left sideline 50 yards at the 7:19 mark of the first quarter.

Williams then had a 23-yard scoring strike to Jackson Rogers. Luke Hasz added the two-point conversion to make it 18-0 with 1:24 remaining in the first quarter.