High school football: Week 3's top games -- Metro Christian visits hot Holland Hall, Lincoln hosts Jones in 3A/2A showdowns

All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted

1. Class 2A No. 4 Metro Christian (1-1) at 3A No. 4 Holland Hall (2-0)

The outlook: The Dutch, after outscoring their first two opponents 97-6, will try to avenge last year’s 35-13 loss at Metro in this rivalry between private schools only 5 1/2 miles apart.

TV: YurView (Cox 1003)

Key matchup: Holland Hall’s offense, led by senior quarterback Wallace Clark, against Metro's defense, led by linebacker Cade Gibson. Dutch coach Tag Gross said, "Last year, they blitzed us a lot and we didn't hold up the whole game. Hopefully, we'll do better protecting our quarterback and we'll need our wide receivers to make plays."

In 2017, Clark completed 12-of-17 for 134 yards and a TD in a 45-14 win over Holland Hall, and defensive lineman Owen Ostroski led a dominating pass rush. Defending 2A champion Metro has won the past two years as it has contained the Dutch's offense and pass rush. This season, Clark has completed 20-of-30 passes for 480 yards and eight TDs in the first two games. Metro has a first-year starting QB, Colton Cook, who has passed for 400 yards over the first two games.