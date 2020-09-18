High school football, Week 3: Wagoner defense impressive in 52-0 shutout of Sperry

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPERRY — Wagoner’s football teams have had a lot of top-flight defensive units in Dale Condict’s 16 seasons at the helm — so many that Condict wouldn’t commit himself about which is the very best.

But it’s pretty clear that the current Class 4A No. 1 Bulldogs' defense is close to the top of the heap as it proved Friday in rolling to an impressive 52-0 triumph over 2A No. 6 Sperry before about 2,500 spectators in the Pirates’ Herrington Field.

Braden Drake rushed for 108 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries, Chochee Watson added two TDs and the Bulldogs scored on their first eight possessions. Their first punt didn’t come until the fourth quarter.

But the play of the defense that really told the tale. Wagoner forced turnovers on two of the first three possessions of the game and made plays in the overmatched Pirates’ backfield all night long.

Sperry was held to just 19 yards overall and managed just eight yards on the ground, meaning Wagoner is still in minus territory in that category. Three opponents have combined for a negative-22 yards rushing.