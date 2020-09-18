High school football, Week 3: Sand Springs wins back-and-forth battle against Shiloh Christian 27-26

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The game came down to who scored last, and Sand Springs scored last.

Class 6AII No. 9 Sand Springs knocked off Arkansas’ Class 4A Shiloh Christian 27-26 Friday at Memorial Stadium in a game that went back and forth.

Sand Springs quarterback Ty Pennington ended with four touchdowns — three rushing, one passing — and his 2-yard keeper for a TD in the fourth quarter gave the Sandites the lead for good after they trailed 26-21 with 10 minutes remaining.

It would have been a long shot, but the Shiloh Christian Saints had a chance to score again with around two minutes remaining. The Sandites defense kept pushing the Saints back and almost got a safety after Shiloh Christian quarterback Eli Wisdom was tackled in the end zone. However, forward progress was called and Sand Springs got the ball and eventually ran out the clock.

Wisdom accounted for three of the Saints’ four scores, and Braden Tutt blocked and returned a Sandites punt for a TD in the second quarter.

On the second play of the game, Wisdom found Cam Wiedemann for a 75-yard TD pass, but Sand Springs answered with a short run from Pennington. After a failed extra point, Shiloh Christian led 7-6 with 8:39 left in the first quarter.