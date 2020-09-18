High school football, Week 3: Sand Springs wins back-and-forth battle against Shiloh Christian 27-26

The game came down to who scored last, and Sand Springs scored last.
Class 6AII No. 9 Sand Springs knocked off Arkansas’ Class 4A Shiloh Christian 27-26 Friday at Memorial Stadium in a game that went back and forth.
Sand Springs quarterback Ty Pennington ended with four touchdowns — three rushing, one passing — and his 2-yard keeper for a TD in the fourth quarter gave the Sandites the lead for good after they trailed 26-21 with 10 minutes remaining.
It would have been a long shot, but the Shiloh Christian Saints had a chance to score again with around two minutes remaining. The Sandites defense kept pushing the Saints back and almost got a safety after Shiloh Christian quarterback Eli Wisdom was tackled in the end zone. However, forward progress was called and Sand Springs got the ball and eventually ran out the clock.
Wisdom accounted for three of the Saints’ four scores, and Braden Tutt blocked and returned a Sandites punt for a TD in the second quarter.
On the second play of the game, Wisdom found Cam Wiedemann for a 75-yard TD pass, but Sand Springs answered with a short run from Pennington. After a failed extra point, Shiloh Christian led 7-6 with 8:39 left in the first quarter.
The Sandites defense scooped up several loose balls, leading to three turnovers in the first half. Landon Hendricks recorded two fumbles and Bryson Peterman had an interception for the Sandites. Hendricks later added a third fumble recovery.
Trailing 7-6 in the first quarter, Sand Springs (2-1) grabbed its first lead of the game on a 23-yard field goal by place-kicker Jonathan Daniels. The Sandites followed that with a 52-yard TD pass from Pennington to Jamon Sisco for a 15-7 advantage.
The Saints then scored 13 consecutive points to take the lead again, 20-15. Drew Dudley caught a 61-yard TD pass from Wisdom and Tutt returned the blocked punt for a TD.
Sand Springs countered with a 1-yard TD keeper from Pennington to take a 21-20 lead just before halftime.
Wisdom added a 70-yard TD run to start the third quarter, but it wound up being the only score of the quarter and Shiloh’s last of the game.
With 9:52 left to play, Pennington scored the go-ahead TD on a 2-yard run, and the Sandites defense did the rest.
Special teams were sloppy and both teams left points on the table. Sand Springs and Shiloh combined for six failed conversion attempts — passing, running, and one extra point.
