High school football, Week 3 roundup: Collinsville rallies past Bartlesville 34-30

Junior quarterback Andrew Carney passed for 294 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, the last on a 7-yard run with 26 seconds remaining, as Class 5A No. 4 Collinsville rallied for a 34-30 victory over 6AII No. 10 Bartlesville on Friday night at Sallee Field in Collinsville.
Carney’s game-winning score was set up by a 46-yard strike to Kaleb Cunningham in the closing moments.
“The thing that our kids have, as inexperienced as they are, is they know how to win,” Collinsville coach Kevin Jones said. “That’s just their mentality. They don’t ever stop. They don’t ever give up. They don’t get their head down. They just keep playing and believe in each other.”
Collinsville beat Bartlesville for the third consecutive season, the three coming by a combined 10 points.
Oscar Hammond led all Cardinals receivers with three catches for 129 yards, highlighted by an 80-yard TD reception early in the second quarter.
The Bruins looked like they might pull out the road victory after jumping out to a 14-0 lead and then going up 30-28 late in the third quarter on a 3-yard TD run by Paxton Bradford.
Bradford was 14-of-27 passing for 201 yards and three TDs. All three TD passes went to Gage Keaton. The Bruins sophomore receiver tallied eight receptions for 138 yards, all in the first half.
Bartlesville junior Dylan McCoy rushed for a game-high 160 yards, including 118 yards in the final two quarters.
Collinsville improved to 3-0, while Bartlesville fell to 1-2. Both teams are scheduled to begin district play next week on the road. The Cardinals travel to Hale and the Bruins face 6AII top-ranked Bixby.
— Shawn Hein, Owasso Reporter
Class 4A: Skiatook 60, Hale 7
Reece Womack and Ivan Long ran wild to power the Bulldogs to 327 yards on the ground in the blowout victory.
Mason Willingham started Skiatook’s scoring on a 3-yard run early in the first quarter, and it was the first of five touchdowns for the Bulldogs in the opening 12 minutes.
Womack followed with TD runs of 32, 1 and 39 yards. Long added TD runs of 3, 37 and 79 yards.
Womack ran nine times for 140 yards and Long had 10 carries for 179 yards.
Records: Skiatook 2-1; Hale 0-3.
Class 4A: Fort Gibson 20, Glenpool 3
Fort Gibson capped an unbeaten run through non-district play, jump-started by sophomore Cole Mahaney's 1-yard touchdown run to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
Kameron Clopton added a 1-yard TD run in the second quarter, and Deven Woodworth scored on a 10-yard run in the third to help the Tigers seal the victory.
Records: Fort Gibson 3-0; Glenpool 1-2.
Class 2A: Kellyville 72, Mounds 21
Colton Ayres scored at will for the Ponies on Friday night, accounting for six touchdowns — five passing and one rushing. Ayres completed 7-of-8 passes for 208 yards, and he added two rushes for 48 yards.
Ayres put Kellyville in front less than two minutes into the game on a 48-yard TD pass to Connor Thomas. Trevor Jones made it a 14-0 lead for Kellyville on a 64-yard TD run two minutes later.
Ayres later added a 53-yard TD pass to Tayver Thornbrugh before another Jones TD run — this one for 35 yards — made it a 30-0 lead for Kellyville.
Ayres and Thornbrugh connected for a 38-yard TD pass with 1:33 left in the first quarter, and the Ponies led 36-0 before Mounds’ first score, on Trenton McDonald’s 45-yard pass to Brady Anderson.
Thornbrugh finished with four catches for 160 yards and four TDs.
Kellyville limited Mounds to 240 yards on offense and forced three turnovers.
Records: Kellyville 3-0; Mounds 0-3.
— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World
