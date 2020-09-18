High school football, Week 3 roundup: Collinsville rallies past Bartlesville 34-30

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Junior quarterback Andrew Carney passed for 294 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, the last on a 7-yard run with 26 seconds remaining, as Class 5A No. 4 Collinsville rallied for a 34-30 victory over 6AII No. 10 Bartlesville on Friday night at Sallee Field in Collinsville.

Carney’s game-winning score was set up by a 46-yard strike to Kaleb Cunningham in the closing moments.

“The thing that our kids have, as inexperienced as they are, is they know how to win,” Collinsville coach Kevin Jones said. “That’s just their mentality. They don’t ever stop. They don’t ever give up. They don’t get their head down. They just keep playing and believe in each other.”

Collinsville beat Bartlesville for the third consecutive season, the three coming by a combined 10 points.

Oscar Hammond led all Cardinals receivers with three catches for 129 yards, highlighted by an 80-yard TD reception early in the second quarter.

The Bruins looked like they might pull out the road victory after jumping out to a 14-0 lead and then going up 30-28 late in the third quarter on a 3-yard TD run by Paxton Bradford.