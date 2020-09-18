High school football, Week 3: Mistakes cost Booker T. Washington in road loss against OKC McGuinness, 28-17

OKLAHOMA CITY — Booker T. Washington has lots of talent, but the Hornets also have plenty of young players who are still learning, and that showed on Friday night against Oklahoma City Bishop McGuinness.
A handful of mistakes by the Hornets directly led to two first-half touchdowns for McGuinness, and the Fighting Irish successfully rode that lead the rest of the way for a 28-17 win at Clement E. Pribil Stadium.
The game between Class 5A No. 3 McGuinness (2-1) and Washington (2-1, No. 3 in Class 6A-II) wasn’t scheduled until Wednesday, when McGuinness lost Del City as an opponent, not long after Washington had lost Edison as an opponent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hornets rolled up 420 yards to 279 for McGuinness, but Washington also committed five turnovers and had key penalties at inopportune times that contributed to touchdowns for the Irish.
“You can’t win with that, especially against a good football team, and (McGuinness is) a good football team,” Washington coach Jonathan Brown said. “We have got to get better in all phases of the game. We’ve got talent and we’ve got potential, but potential can be a gift and a curse. If you live on potential all the time, you’re not going to get better. We’ve got to get better as coaches to coach these guys up to get them better.”
Down 21-3 at halftime, the Hornets twice threatened to make a game of it, pulling within 21-10 and then within 28-17. The latter touchdown, on a 65-yard pass from Lathan Boone to fellow sophomore Micah Tease, came with 9:39 left, just 10 seconds after McGuinness had scored on a 42-yard run by senior quarterback Luke Tarman.
But Boone, who completed 13 of 30 passes for 256 yards, threw three of his four interceptions on the Hornets’ final three drives, while Tarman successfully ground out the clock for McGuinness. Tarman rushed 26 times for 161 yards and three touchdowns.
“We were just excited to play,” McGuinness coach Bryan Pierce said. “It’s been a crazy week. … Luke Tarman is a playmaker. He is what makes our offense run. He’s just a special player. When he’s healthy and out there taking care of business, we’re pretty tough.”
McGuinness took a 7-0 lead with 1:06 left in the first quarter on a 55-yard interception return by Adam Wheeler, who added a second interception in the game’s final minute.
A holding penalty on an apparent touchdown pass resulted in the Hornets having a third-and-goal from the 30 and they settled for a 39-yard field goal by Jackson Marsh. McGuinness quickly answered with a 69-yard scoring drive, with Tarver scoring on a 12-yard run.
The Irish punted after their next possession and Tease tried to pick up the bouncing football. He couldn’t get control of it and McGuinness’ Kellen Fraile eventually fell on it at the Washington 28. Officials penalized the Hornets twice for roughing the passer on the ensuing drive, which ended with Tarver scoring from 9 yards out. Will Kilgallon’s conversion pick put the Irish up 21-3.
Boone connected with Jalen Teague on a 63-yard pass play to the McGuinness 2 with six seconds left in the half, but the Irish defense stuffed Jaiden Carroll on a running play and time expired. Carroll, another sophomore, had 15 carries for 117 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Tease caught four passes for 116 yards.
