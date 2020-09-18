High school football, Week 3: Mistakes cost Booker T. Washington in road loss against OKC McGuinness, 28-17

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY — Booker T. Washington has lots of talent, but the Hornets also have plenty of young players who are still learning, and that showed on Friday night against Oklahoma City Bishop McGuinness.

A handful of mistakes by the Hornets directly led to two first-half touchdowns for McGuinness, and the Fighting Irish successfully rode that lead the rest of the way for a 28-17 win at Clement E. Pribil Stadium.

The game between Class 5A No. 3 McGuinness (2-1) and Washington (2-1, No. 3 in Class 6A-II) wasn’t scheduled until Wednesday, when McGuinness lost Del City as an opponent, not long after Washington had lost Edison as an opponent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hornets rolled up 420 yards to 279 for McGuinness, but Washington also committed five turnovers and had key penalties at inopportune times that contributed to touchdowns for the Irish.

“You can’t win with that, especially against a good football team, and (McGuinness is) a good football team,” Washington coach Jonathan Brown said. “We have got to get better in all phases of the game. We’ve got talent and we’ve got potential, but potential can be a gift and a curse. If you live on potential all the time, you’re not going to get better. We’ve got to get better as coaches to coach these guys up to get them better.”