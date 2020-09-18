High school football, Week 3: Kolbe Katsis, Max Brown lead Lincoln Christian rally past Jones

Kolbe Katsis caught both of his touchdown passes in a 20-point third quarter as 3A No. 2 Lincoln Christian rallied past 2A No. 2 Jones 35-21 Friday night at Dennis Byrd Stadium.
The Bulldogs trailed 21-7 before the third quarter when Katsis caught a 5-yard scoring pass (from Cooper Lancaster) and a 57-yard scoring pass (from Max Brown). Those two Katsis' TD grabs came after Brown's 14-yard scoring run midway through the third as the Bulldogs took a 27-21 lead entering the final quarter. Brown, who ran for three scores and added another through the air, scored on a 61-yard run in the fourth for the final scoring margin.
"The kids did not look panicked at halftime," said Lincoln coach Jerry Ricke. "The guys kept fighting and we started playing faster on defense. Max Brown came to play and our young offensive line really grew up tonight. I couldn't be more proud of them."
The Bulldogs (2-0) and Longhorns (2-1) were supposed to play two weeks ago, but COVID-19 issues forced changes.
Lincoln Christian won its season opener on Aug. 28 at Beggs, 36-6. A couple of days later it was discovered the Demons had positive cases.
The Bulldogs changed their schedule out of caution. In addition to moving the game against Jones, Lincoln Christian also decided to cancel its scheduled road contest at Vian on Sept. 11.
"The 14 days off was a huge concern," Ricke said. "We put the kids through tough practices to get our timing and our legs back."
Lincoln Christian drew first blood on a 13-yard run from Brown with 9:34 remaining in the first quarter.
Jones countered on its ensuing possession. The march finished with an 8-yard scoring strike from Carson May to Trey Dorrell at the 6:08 mark of the first period.
The Longhorns then took a 14-7 lead on their next drive. May did the honors himself on an 11-yard keeper with 38 seconds left in the first quarter.
May found the end zone again from 37 yards out on a fourth-and-3 play with 1:47 to play in the first half. That touchdown run capped off a 99 yard march. The second half, however, was all Bulldogs.
Week 3: Metro Christian vs. Holland Hall highlights a schedule altered by cancellations; Follow all our coverage here
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!