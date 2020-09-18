High school football, Week 3: Kolbe Katsis, Max Brown lead Lincoln Christian rally past Jones

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kolbe Katsis caught both of his touchdown passes in a 20-point third quarter as 3A No. 2 Lincoln Christian rallied past 2A No. 2 Jones 35-21 Friday night at Dennis Byrd Stadium.

The Bulldogs trailed 21-7 before the third quarter when Katsis caught a 5-yard scoring pass (from Cooper Lancaster) and a 57-yard scoring pass (from Max Brown). Those two Katsis' TD grabs came after Brown's 14-yard scoring run midway through the third as the Bulldogs took a 27-21 lead entering the final quarter. Brown, who ran for three scores and added another through the air, scored on a 61-yard run in the fourth for the final scoring margin.

"The kids did not look panicked at halftime," said Lincoln coach Jerry Ricke. "The guys kept fighting and we started playing faster on defense. Max Brown came to play and our young offensive line really grew up tonight. I couldn't be more proud of them."

The Bulldogs (2-0) and Longhorns (2-1) were supposed to play two weeks ago, but COVID-19 issues forced changes.

Lincoln Christian won its season opener on Aug. 28 at Beggs, 36-6. A couple of days later it was discovered the Demons had positive cases.