High school football: Week 3 kickoff with Adair WR Garrett Long and Wagoner defense

Numbers to know
34: Consecutive games with at least one pass reception by Adair senior Garrett Long, dating to his freshman season. Long has 126 career catches, 2,193 yards and 27 receiving TDs. Warriors host Dewey to open district play on Sept. 25.
9: Oklahoma schools that still had not played their first football games before Morris visited Webster on Thursday night. Among the remaining seven, Berryhill opens Friday at Cushing, Gore plays at Panama and Kansas visits Westville.
-30: Rushing yardage allowed in two games by 4A No. 1 Wagoner, which visits Sperry on Friday. Led by LB Trey Gause and DE Isaac Smith, the Bulldogs have allowed only 10 points.
Players to watch
Jaden Brown, NG, B. T. Washington
Leads a defense that's allowing just 11.5 points per game as Hornets visit OKC Bishop McGuinness. Had 14 tackles for loss last season.
Oscar Hammond, WR, Collinsville
Four of his six receptions from Andrew Carney have gone for TDs as 5A No. 4 Cardinals host Bartlesville in final nondistrict game.
Trevor Jones, RB/OLB, Kellyville
Has 331 yards rushing and five TDs in two games as Ponies visit Mounds. Averages 13.8 yards per carry and also has one receiving TD.
Carson May, QB, Jones
Impressive 6-foot-5 junior has five TD passes this season and 27 over two seasons as 2A No. 2 Longhorns visit 3A No. 2 Lincoln Christian.
Jace Starling, OT/NG, Berryhill
Dependable senior had 28 knock-down blocks last season, 27 tackles and a sack. Chiefs make their season debut Friday at Cushing.
— Mike Brown, Tulsa World
