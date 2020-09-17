High school football: Week 3 kickoff with Adair WR Garrett Long and Wagoner defense

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Numbers to know

34: Consecutive games with at least one pass reception by Adair senior Garrett Long, dating to his freshman season. Long has 126 career catches, 2,193 yards and 27 receiving TDs. Warriors host Dewey to open district play on Sept. 25.

9: Oklahoma schools that still had not played their first football games before Morris visited Webster on Thursday night. Among the remaining seven, Berryhill opens Friday at Cushing, Gore plays at Panama and Kansas visits Westville.

-30: Rushing yardage allowed in two games by 4A No. 1 Wagoner, which visits Sperry on Friday. Led by LB Trey Gause and DE Isaac Smith, the Bulldogs have allowed only 10 points.

Players to watch

Jaden Brown, NG, B. T. Washington

Leads a defense that's allowing just 11.5 points per game as Hornets visit OKC Bishop McGuinness. Had 14 tackles for loss last season.

Oscar Hammond, WR, Collinsville

Four of his six receptions from Andrew Carney have gone for TDs as 5A No. 4 Cardinals host Bartlesville in final nondistrict game.