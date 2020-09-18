High school football, Week 3: Holland Hall rolls over Metro Christian, 42-7

During Holland Hall's 42-7 win over Metro Christian, the biggest moment of suspense Friday night came on the victorious Dutch's first offensive snap.
Marc Gouldsby broke a tackle in the secondary and raced into the end zone on a 75-yard touchdown reception — but for a while it appeared that some of the gain would be erased as there was a penalty flag on the Hardesty Field turf, deep in Metro territory.
Gouldsby initially feared that TD would be nullified.
"I did, I did, I was like 'Uh-oh, " Gouldsby said.
But the flag was waved off and the host Dutch (3-0), ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, was on the way to avenging losses the past two years to the 2A No. 4 Patriots (1-2) in the rivalry of private schools located only 5½ miles apart.
"It feels good," Gouldsby said. "They got us the last two years in a row, so we're definitely happy to come out on top of them in this one. Since they beat us the last two, I was a little more pumped than normal."
Gouldsby had six catches for 187 yards and two TDs.
"I think he's a big-time receiver," Dutch coach Tag Gross said. "I think he can play Division-I football. People aren't paying attention to him, but he just makes plays on the ball. And he's just going to get better and better."
Gouldsby didn't play in the Dutch's last win over the Patriots in 2017, but his senior teammates, quarterback/safety Wallace Clark and defensive end Owen Ostroski did — and both were key factors as they were three years ago.
Clark completed 12-of-22 passes for 278 yards and three TDs, and he also had two touchdown runs.
"Wallace is a great quarterback, our timing is great and we executed well on offense," Gouldsby said.
Ostroski led a defensive line that pressured Metro quarterbacks all night into making mistakes. Gouldsby had one of the four interceptions by the Dutch's secondary.
"Our defensive line gets after those guys every play and makes it easy for us DBs," Gouldsby said.
Clark and Gouldsby also connected on the Dutch's second TD, a 30-yarder on fourth-and-17 late in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead.
Holland Hall increased its lead to 21-0 on Clark's 1-yard keeper midway through the second period. Clark's TD capped a nine-play, 77-yard drive that started after Ostroski's pressure resulted in Ethan Roush's interception. Roush had an earlier interception erased by a roughing-the-passer penalty.
Metro had a scoring threat derailed as quarterback Colton Cook, again under pressure, was picked off by Zane Woodham.
The Dutch then needed only six plays in an 80-yard drive that ended with Clark's 13-yard scrambling TD pass to Brenden Terry, who made the catch in the back of the end zone as Holland Hall took a 28-0 lead into halftime.
Metro cut its deficit to 28-7 early in the fourth quarter on Kirk Francis' 13-yard TD pass to Breck Nauman. But the Dutch quickly answered with Clark's 2-yard TD run on the play after Gouldsby's 30-yard reception. Cameron Robinson's 2-yard TD run capped the scoring with 2:23 left after a failed Metro fake punt.
"I was really pleased, I felt we were the more aggressive football team on both sides of the ball," Gross said. "I thought our defensive line played outstanding, obviously Owen.
"Just a great night, both teams played hard. It was a good night for us, and I'm real proud of our kids."
Barry Lewis
918-581-8393
Twitter: @BarryLewisTW
