High school football, Week 3: Holland Hall rolls over Metro Christian, 42-7

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During Holland Hall's 42-7 win over Metro Christian, the biggest moment of suspense Friday night came on the victorious Dutch's first offensive snap.

Marc Gouldsby broke a tackle in the secondary and raced into the end zone on a 75-yard touchdown reception — but for a while it appeared that some of the gain would be erased as there was a penalty flag on the Hardesty Field turf, deep in Metro territory.

Gouldsby initially feared that TD would be nullified.

"I did, I did, I was like 'Uh-oh, " Gouldsby said.

But the flag was waved off and the host Dutch (3-0), ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, was on the way to avenging losses the past two years to the 2A No. 4 Patriots (1-2) in the rivalry of private schools located only 5½ miles apart.

"It feels good," Gouldsby said. "They got us the last two years in a row, so we're definitely happy to come out on top of them in this one. Since they beat us the last two, I was a little more pumped than normal."

Gouldsby had six catches for 187 yards and two TDs.