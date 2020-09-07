High school football: Week 2's top games -- Owasso at Broken Arrow is a battle for No. 1

Series history: Kelley's last regular-season win over McGuinness was in 2015. Before last year, seven of their past eight games were decided by seven points or fewer.

4. 5A No. 4 Collinsville (1-0) at 4A No. 3 Skiatook (1-0)

The outlook: For the first time since 2015, the Highway 20 rivalry is a nondistrict game early in the season. In '15, they met again in the semifinals. They won't meet in this year's playoffs as Skiatook has moved to 4A, but they both have the potential for deep playoff runs.

Key players: Brayden Gilkey had two TD runs in last year's win over Skiatook and two in last week's 34-24 win over Oologah. Collinsville quarterback Andrew Carney accounted for three TDs -- including two scoring passes to Oscar Hammond, who had three catches for 119 yards. Skiatook QB Mason Willingham ran and passed for a TD against Collinsville last year. Willingham had two TD runs in a 31-7 win last week at Glenpool.

Series history: This will be their 98th meeting. Collinsville won 27-25 last year and 17-3 in 2018. Seven of the last 12 meetings have been decided by 8 points or less. Collinsville has won 12 of the past 16 games in the rivalry that dates back to 1921.