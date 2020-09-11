High school football, Week 2: Sapulpa dominates Bartlesville 48-21

SAPULPA — On senior night, seniors Dylan Wick and Te’Zohn Taft teamed up to make sure that Sapulpa would be able to enjoy the special occasion Friday night.
Wick blocked a field goal, intercepted two passes and broke up a pass in the end zone. Taft rushed for a game-high 223 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Class 5A No. 7 Chieftains rolled to a 48-21 victory against 6AII No. 9 Bartlesville at George Collins Stadium.
In a game that featured 10 touchdowns — all coming on the ground — it was Sapulpa (2-1) that came up with the key plays on both offense and defense to turn the tide against the Bruins (1-1).
Taft started slowly but then hit paydirt on a pair of TD scampers in the second quarter as the Chieftains opened up a 21-7 lead by halftime.
But it was Wick and the Chieftains’ defense who played a major role in Taft’s offensive success.
Wick’s first interception led to Taft’s second TD run from 7 yards out midway through the second quarter.
“Dylan was tremendous for us tonight,” said Sapulpa coach Robert Borgstadt, who pointed out that Wick’s breakup of a Bartlesville pass at the Sapulpa goal line in the third quarter probably prevented a Bruins touchdown.
Taft’s first score was a 61-yard TD run and came just two plays after the Chieftains defense forced Bartlesville to turn the ball over on downs inside Sapulpa territory on its second offensive series.
In fact, Bartlesville had great opportunities to put points on the board on its opening two possessions but came up empty on each occasion.
The Bruins took the opening kickoff and drove inside the Sapulpa 5-yard line. When the drive stalled, the Bruins’ Dylan McCoy attempted a 23-yard field goal, but Wick blocked the attempt to keep the game scoreless.
“We watched a lot of film on them and our defense was ready to play tonight,” Wick said.
Buoyed by the defensive stop, the Chieftains then drove 80 yards in 11 plays before quarterback Zac Mason ended the march by plunging the final yard for a TD to put Sapulpa on top 7-0.
After Taft’s two TD runs made it 21-0, the Bruins finally got into the end zone on Colton’s Sutton’s 1-yard run in the second quarter to make it 21-7 at halftime.
Sapulpa then put the game away with a three-touchdown burst in the third quarter.
Dante Boykin, who rushed for 127 yards on 15 carries, tallied the first of his two second-half touchdowns with a 34-yard run.
Taft then added his final TD run, this one from 49 yards, before Boykin tallied again from 3 yards.
Tyreese Jones also had a 13-yard TD scamper for Sapulpa in the second half, as the Chieftains piled up 381 yards on the ground.
