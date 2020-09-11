High school football, Week 2 roundup: Claremore topples Oologah, 28-20

In their first meeting since 2013, Claremore tightened up its defense late to knock off Rogers County rival Oologah 28-20 on Friday night.
DeShawn Kinnard led the Zebras with 276 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries, including scoring runs of 8, 82 and 78 yards — all in the second half. Kinnard’s 8-yard score tied the game at 14-14 with 10:14 left in the third quarter before following six minutes later with his 82-yard score to put the Zebras in front 21-14.
Oologah’s Blake Salt responded a minute later with a 41-yard touchdown pass to Devin Ankerich, but the extra-point attempt failed and Oologah trailed Claremore 21-20 with 15 minutes left in the game.
From there, Claremore would be the only team to score — on Kinnard’s 78-yard scamper.
“Our kids dug down deep for a great team win against a very good Oologah team,” said Claremore coach Jarrett Hurt, whose team improved to 1-1.
The Zebras finished with 427 yards on the ground, thanks to Noah Smallwood adding 114 yards on 14 carries. He also had three interceptions on defense.
For Oologah (0-2), Alden Trimble put the Mustangs in front 7-0 on a 7-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Oologah then went up 14-0 on Salt’s 90-yard TD pass to Ankerich midway through the second quarter.
The Mustangs finished with 521 yards on offense with Salt passing for 367 yards.
Class 5A: Wagoner 22, Tahlequah 10
Tahlequah went ahead early thanks to Angel Quezada’s 19-yard field goal in the second quarter, and the Tigers led 3-0 at halftime.
But Class 4A No. 1 Wagoner owned much of the second half, going ahead on Sawyer Jones’ 1-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. And minutes later, Jones found Chase Nanni for a 55-yard touchdown connection to put the Bulldogs firmly in front.
Tahlequah’s Kobey Baker scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to get the Tigers within 15-10, but Wagoner’s Braden Drake put the game out of reach with a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
“Run defense was great again this week, but offensively we gotta get better,” Wagoner coach Dale Condict said. “I thought Tahlequah did a great coaching job. Glad to be 2-0.”
Tahlequah was limited to 107 yards on offense, while Wagoner finished with 219.
Records: Wagoner 2-0; Tahlequah 1-1.
Class 2A: Vian 32, John Marshall 28
In a matchup that came together less than 48 hours before kickoff, Class 2A No. 1 Vian escaped with a victory late in the fourth quarter on Javyn Wright’s 93-yard touchdown pass to Shaunee Mayes with 1:46 remaining. That score came after John Marshall, ranked fifth in 4A, went in front on J.J. Carter’s 4-yard touchdown run with 11:06 left in the fourth quarter.
“Really proud of the guys,” Vian coach Gary Willis said. “They battled all night and had to score late to take lead and then play great defense on the last drive.”
After John Marshall’s Devin Johnson scored on a 40-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, it set the stage for a wild second quarter.
Wright scored on runs of 19 and 3 yards, and the Wolverines led 16-6. John Marshall answered with Johnson’s 1-yard TD run to pull the Bears within two.
Wright answered with a 42-yard touchdown run, and John Marshall’s Bryce Stephens hauled in a 12-yard touchdown pass from Nick Brannon to make it a 24-22 lead for Vian at halftime.
Vian finished with 288 yards on 52 carries, while limiting John Marshall to 261 yards of offense. Wright led the Wolverine offense with 232 yards on 31 carries.
“It was a big win against a very athletic team,” Willis said.
Records: Vian 3-0; John Marshall 1-1.
Class A: Commerce 40, Chelsea 18
In a showdown of running backs, Commerce’s Lance Hyatt came out on top against Chelsea’s Cash Ramsey. Hyatt needed only 12 carries to amass 112 yards and four touchdowns for the Tigers, who have now beaten Chelsea 12 straight times.
Hyatt put Commerce up 7-0 with a 12-yard TD run in the first quarter, and Ramsey followed with an 8-yard touchdown catch from Williams Hampton to pull Chelsea to within 7-6. But a 5-yard touchdown run for Hyatt in the second quarter built a cushion that Commerce would grow on the rest of the way. Hyatt added TD runs of 18 and 2 yards in the fourth quarter.
The closest Chelsea would get would be on Ramsey’s 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, but 19 unanswered points for Commerce put the game out of reach.
Records: Commerce 1-1; Chelsea 2-1.
Class B: Regent Prep 53, Southwest Covenant 6
Southwest Covenant’s Bryson Ford scored on a 9-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to pull the Patriots to within 8-6, but Class B No. 9 Regent Prep rattled off 45 unanswered points to coast to the victory.
Seth Streeter completed 20-of-32 passes for 314 yards and five touchdowns for the Rams, and he also added 10 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns. On the receiving end of two of those touchdowns was Will Gilbreath, who had six receptions for 116 yards. Carter Smith also had 7 catches for 115 yards and a touchdown.
Streeter had touchdown throws of 58 (to Warren Brown), 38, 37, 20 and 26 yards.
Capping Regent Prep’s scoring was Camden Brookover’s 4-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter.
Records: Regent Prep 1-1; SW Covenant 0-2.
-- Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!