High school football, Week 2: Owasso bombards Broken Arrow, 32-6

So what has been his biggest improvement since the preseason?

“Just being calm,” Havens said. “I’ve learned more about the offense. Still learning more plays, just being calm in the pocket, completing passes and reading the defense.”

Adams was Owasso’s leading receiver with six catches for 100 yards.

Owasso coach Bill Blankenship credited co-offensive coordinators Justin Morsey and Zac Simmonds for their game plan.

“It’s hard to explain, but they do a lot of things that cause problems,” Blankenship said. “And Justin really thought that, in the running game, we could make it a little simpler just to let our guys be more aggressive. So we did. We didn’t run a whole lot of different plays, but we did a good job of fitting what we did.”

Broken Arrow coach David Alexander was impressed by Owasso’s offensive line that starts five seniors, led by Dillon Gilbert and Hudson Moseby.

“They were able to run the ball when they wanted to, and that opens up other stuff, and that was the biggest factor,” Alexander said. “It was a tough matchup for us.”