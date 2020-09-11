High school football, Week 2: Collinsville blitzes Skiatook, 49-7

SKIATOOK -- Andrew Carney propelled Class 5A fourth-ranked Collinsville past Class 4A third-ranked Skiatook 49-7 Friday night at Hap Dunlap Field.
Carney completed 8-of-9 passes for 136 yards and had three touchdown tosses. He also gained 142 yards on 11 carries with another score on the ground.
Oscar Hammond also had a big night for the Cardinals (2-0). Hammond had 100 receiving yards, a pair of touchdown grabs, and also a score on defense.
"Oscar is such a playmaker," Collinsville coach Kevin Jones said. "He can run and has great hands. On defense he is a big hitter and very physical."
Skiatook had the opening possession of the game, chewing up nearly half of the first quarter. The drive ended with an incomplete pass on fourth down, though.
On the ensuing play, Carney raced around the left side on his way to a 77-yard touchdown gallop with 5:53 left in the first period.
"Andrew is such a warrior," Jones said. "They had made an adjustment on defense so that play kind of popped outside. It was a heck of a play."
The next Collinsville possession saw Carney complete his first pass of the game, a 48-yard scoring strike to Hammond with 3:29 remaining in the first quarter.
The Cardinals extended their advantage to 21-0 after Hunter Davis eluded a couple of would-be tacklers en route to a 39-yard touchdown run at the 10:48 mark of the second period.
Carney then got another touchdown pass, this one covering 11 yard to Kaleb Cunnngham with 5:09 to play in the half.
The Bulldogs (1-1) got on the board on the final play of the first half, courtesy of a 2-yard keeper from QB Mason Willingham.
Collinsville opened the second half with an impressive march. Brayden Gilkey finished things off with a 4-yard TD run at the 9:13 mark of the third quarter.
Just 17 seconds later, Hammond ripped the ball out of the hands of a Skiatook player and raced 50 yards for another score.
Carney and Hammond hooked up again, this time covering 38 yards, with 2:35 remaining in the third period to cap the scoring.
"I am so proud of our guys," Jones said. "They are a loosey-goosey bunch that really like to have so much fun and it's been amazing to see."
