High school football, Week 2: Bishop Kelley powers past OKC McGuinness 35-21

With big plays abounding for Bishop Kelley, the one by Owen Heinecke proved to be the dagger against archrival OKC Bishop McGuinness.
Heinecke burst through for a 85-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter to put No. 3 Kelley ahead for good in the Comets' 35-21 win Friday night over No. 3 McGuinness in a battle of Class 5A heavyweights at Angelo Prassa Field.
"I can't say enough about the way Owen played tonight," Kelley coach J.J. Tappana said. "He's a warrior and he's a big player for us."
Heinecke rushed for 215 yards on 25 carries to lead a Comets attack that overwhelmed the normally stingy Fighting Irish defense. It was sweet revenge for Bishop Kelley after two losses to McGuinness in 2019, including in the playoffs.
"It's nice to get a win tonight, especially after last year with them kicking us out of the state semifinals," Tappana said. "We will probably see them again in the playoffs again this year."
Also joining in on the big plays was Jeremiah Besses, who caught TD passes of 59 and 10 yards, and also intercepted a pass on the first play from scrimmage to set the tone. Quarterback Gabe Harju also completed a 49-yard TD pass to Grayson Hall.
McGuiness quarterback Luke Tarman came up with big plays of his own, rushing for 133 yards on 23 carries and passing for 187 yards.
McGuinness (1-1) broke a scoreless deadlock early in the second quarter when sophomore Michael Taffe scored on a 9-yard burst with 11:04 left in the half.
Kelley (3-0) tied the score on the bomb from Harju to Hall with 2:04 remaining in the half. But the Fighting Irish came back to take a 14-7 lead into halftime.
Tarman made a spectacular 9-yard TD run up the middle with 10.8 seconds remaining and no timeouts left for the go-ahead score. Tarman scrambled around, looking for a receiver, and then tucked the ball and bowled over a Comets defender to get into the end zone.
The Comets wasted little time in evening the score at 14-14 early in the third quarter on a 59-yard pass from Harju to Besses at 10:28 of the quarter.
That score was a momentum changer, as McGuinness fumbled on its next play from scrimmage, giving Kelley the ball at the Irish 17-yard line. Harjo and Besses connected on another TD pass, this time from 10 yards, and the Comets led 21-14 with 9:17 left in the third.
The Irish countered with a 35-yard TD toss from Tarman to Jaffe with 2:03 left in the third to tie the score again, this time at 28-28. But the Comets weren't done, as Heinecke's long run doomed McGuinness.
"I'm proud of the way our guys came out in the second half," Tappana said. "You couldn't have scripted it any better."
View from the sidelines: See the best images as OKC McGuinness takes on Bishop Kelley
