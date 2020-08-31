High school football: Week 1's top games -- Bixby faces another 6AI power as Jenks looks to avenge rout

All games are 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
1. Class 6AII No. 2 Jenks (1-0) at 6AII No. 1 Bixby (1-0)
The outlook • Jenks looks to avenge last season's 57-7 loss to Bixby -- the Trojans' most lopsided loss since at least 1944. The Spartans have a 26-game winning streak since their last loss, to Jenks, in the 2018 opener. These teams combined to win nine state titles in the past decade.
Key matchup • Bixby quarterback Mason Williams and running back Braylin Presley against the Jenks defense. Presley rushed for four touchdowns in last year's romp at Jenks and Williams passed for four. Bixby linebacker Nick Wedel had a sack and fumble recovery to help lead a defense that picked off Jenks quarterback Stephen Kittleman five times. Presley had 252 total yards and four TDs in last week's 34-0 win over Union.
Series history • Jenks leads 57-22-5 and had won 26 in a row since 1977 before Bixby's 35-18 victory in 2017.
2. 6AI No. 4 Union (0-1) at No. 3 Broken Arrow (1-0)
TV • YurView (Cox 1333)
The outlook • Until two years ago, Union totally dominated this rivalry, but Broken Arrow has won the past three meetings.
Key matchup • Union running back AJ Green against Broken Arrow's defense. Green, an Arkansas commit, was held to 47 yards on 15 carries by Bixby last week. In last year's quarterfinals, Green rushed for 192 yards and two TDs in a 35-31 loss at Broken Arrow. Sanchez Banks, who rushed for 155 yards, had the winning 3-yard run with 39 seconds left.
Series history • Broken Arrow also defeated Union 14-0 in Week 1 last year. Union won 36 of 37 meetings going from 1990-2017.
3. 6AII No. 3 Del City (0-0) at No. 5 B.T. Washington (1-0)
The outlook • A rematch of quarterfinal games that were split over the past two years.
Notable • Del City has major college linebacker commits Donovan Stephens (Oklahoma State) and Rejhan Tatum while Keuan Parker (Arkansas) leads Washington's secondary that will be tested by Sherrod Davis, who had 10 TD catches last year.
Series history • Washington defeated Del City 27-8 in 2018 and Del City won 33-7 last year.
4. 3A No. 4 Holland Hall (0-0) at 2A No. 7 Cascia Hall (1-0)
The outlook • Holland Hall defeated Cascia 28-7 last year, but it's a rivalry that has often produced thrillers. Cascia won 23-20 in overtime in 2018.
Key matchup • Quarterbacks Wallace Clark of Holland Hall and Cooper Mullen of Cascia. Clark passed for 2,070 yards and 23 TDs last season. Mullen fired four TD passes in last week's win at Victory Christian.
Series history • Cascia leads 34-18 and has won seven of the past nine. Half of the past 18 meetings have been decided by eight points or less.
5. 5A No. 6 Coweta (0-0) at 4A No. 1 Wagoner (0-0)
The outlook • Wagoner has won seven in a row in this traditional opener, but the last two have been close -- 28-27 in 2018 and 36-27 last year.
Notable • Each team has a returning starter at quarterback -- Coweta's Gage Hamm and Wagoner's Sawyer Jones. Wagoner's Chase Nanni had six catches for 132 yards and two TDs in last year's game. Wagoner senior defensive end Isaac Smith played his first two high school seasons with Coweta and ended last year's game with a sack against his former teammates.
Series history: These schools have been meeting since at least the early 1920s. Coweta’s most recent win was 36-34 in 2012.
Best of the rest
5A No. 3 Bishop Kelley (1-0) at 6AII No. 10 Sand Springs (1-0): The programs meet for the first time in more than 40 years. They split 10 games from 1968-79, with no team scoring 20 in the last four meetings. This could be another low-scoring battle.
4A Cleveland (0-0) at Class A No. 10 Hominy (1-0) (Thursday): The 98th meeting in the state's longest running rivalry. Hominy won 20-19 last year at Cleveland.
6AI No. 1 Owasso (1-0) at Fayetteville, Arkansas (0-1): Owasso coach Bill Blankenship faces the school that he led to the Arkansas 7A state title in 2016. Fayetteville defeated Owasso 45-31 in 2018, but lost to the Rams 51-19 last year.
Class B: No. 7 Regent Prep (0-) at No. 2 Dewar (1-0): The first-ever meeting between the teams could be a playoff preview.
2A No. 5 Sperry (0-0) at 3A No. 3 Verdigris (0-0): Sperry has won the past four meetings, including 49-13 last year, to even the all-time series at 9-9.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
