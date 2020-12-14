High school football: Week 16's state finals include Metro Christian-Washington, Cashion-Thomas rematches

When/Where: 2 p.m., Ranger Field, Alva

Records: Dewar 13-0; Laverne 10-1

Key players: Dewar QB/defensive back Joey Fowler accounted for 405 yards and five TDs plus had 14 tackles in a 54-14 win over Shattuck in the semifinals. Laverne's Houston Bockelman has 341 rushing yards and six TDs over the past two games.

Notable: Dewar lost in the 1985 and 2007 state finals. Laverne won state titles in 2012, '13 and '16. Dewar's closet game this year was 52-18 against Regent Prep. Laverne has won 10 in a row after a 28-20 loss to Cherokee in Week 0.

Series history: In their only meeting, Dewar defeated Laverne 28-20 in the 2007 quarterfinals.

3. Class A: No. 2 Cashion vs. No. 3 Thomas

Outlook: Both teams are coming off one-point comeback wins in the semifinals as Cashion scored with 3:28 left in a 7-6 victory at Pawhuska and Thomas scored with 29 seconds remaining in a 28-27 win at Ringling. It was Thomas' second consecutive one-point road win.

When/Where: 7 p.m., Wantland Stadium, Edmond

Records: Cashion 14-0; Thomas 12-1