High school football: Week 16's state finals include Metro Christian-Washington, Cashion-Thomas rematches

All state finals Saturday
1. Class 2A: No. 1 Metro Christian vs. No. 3 Washington, Okla.
The outlook: Metro tries to join 6AII Bixby and 5A Midwest City Carl Albert as the third team to successfully defend a 2019 state title.
When/Where: 1 p.m., Wantland Stadium, Edmond
Records: Metro Christian 11-2, Washington 12-1
QB matchup: Metro's Kirk Francis has passed for 886 yards and 11 touchdowns in the past three games. Francis, a sophomore, comes in after Colton Cook starts the game. Washington's Emitt Wilk, a pass-run threat, has accounted for 1,894 yards and 27 TDs.
Series history: Metro leads 2-0 after quarterfinal wins the previous two years -- 34-28 in 2018 and 55-13 last year.
Notable: Each team has one state title -- Washington's was in 1996. Washington's most recent state final was in 2017 -- a 42-7 loss to Oklahoma City Millwood.
Quotable: Metro coach Jared McCoy said, “It's hard to beat a good team multiple times in a row. On offense, they like pounding people and throwing downfield. It's shaping up to be a real good game."
2. Class B: No. 1 Dewar vs. No. 2 Laverne
The outlook: Dewar seeks its first state title while Laverne looks for its fourth gold ball in nine years. This will be Laverne's seventh state final in 13 years.
When/Where: 2 p.m., Ranger Field, Alva
Records: Dewar 13-0; Laverne 10-1
Key players: Dewar QB/defensive back Joey Fowler accounted for 405 yards and five TDs plus had 14 tackles in a 54-14 win over Shattuck in the semifinals. Laverne's Houston Bockelman has 341 rushing yards and six TDs over the past two games.
Notable: Dewar lost in the 1985 and 2007 state finals. Laverne won state titles in 2012, '13 and '16. Dewar's closet game this year was 52-18 against Regent Prep. Laverne has won 10 in a row after a 28-20 loss to Cherokee in Week 0.
Series history: In their only meeting, Dewar defeated Laverne 28-20 in the 2007 quarterfinals.
3. Class A: No. 2 Cashion vs. No. 3 Thomas
Outlook: Both teams are coming off one-point comeback wins in the semifinals as Cashion scored with 3:28 left in a 7-6 victory at Pawhuska and Thomas scored with 29 seconds remaining in a 28-27 win at Ringling. It was Thomas' second consecutive one-point road win.
When/Where: 7 p.m., Wantland Stadium, Edmond
Records: Cashion 14-0; Thomas 12-1
Key players: Cashion's Ben Harman has completed 211-of-316 passes for 4,013 yards and 56 TDs, including four in the past two games to Landon LaGasse. Harman was 14-of-18 for 267 yards and two TDs -- one to LaGasse -- in a 28-7 win over Thomas on Sept. 18. Thomas defensive tackle Aden Kelley is an Oklahoma State commit.
Notable: Thomas ranks seventh in OSSAA history with 10 state titles -- its last came with a 28-0 win over Cashion in 2014. For the fourth time in seven years, Cashion is in a state final looking for its first gold ball since 1981. Cashion, which lost to Ringling 20-14 in last year's final, also won state titles in 1977 and '79.
Series history: Cashion leads 3-1. The Week 3 meeting was their first since the 2014 state final. Cashion won regular-season meetings in 2008 and '09.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!