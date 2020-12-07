High school football: Week 15's top games include Lincoln-Holland Hall, Wagoner-Clinton showdowns for state titles

The outlook: Both traditional powers look to end title droughts. Wagoner’s most recent gold ball came in 2016 and Clinton’s was in 2012. Wagoner has been expected to be in this game since the preseason, but Clinton is a surprise after having several COVID-related schedule interruptions.

Records: Wagoner 13-0; Clinton 8-3

Stingy defenses: Wagoner allows 5.8 points per game. Clinton’s defense has been strong all year giving up 12.4 points — but its offense has been spotty — the TD it scored last week in a 10-7 win over Blanchard came on a trick play.

Notable: Wagoner is looking for its fifth state title in 10 years. Clinton can tie Jenks with 17 state titles — two behind Ada, which forfeited its second-round game to Clinton.

Series history: This will be their third meeting in the state final — Clinton won 20-7 in Wagoner coach Dale Condict’s first season in 2005 and Wagoner won 23-0 in 2011. Wagoner won their last meeting, 45-21, in the 2015 playoffs.

3. Class A semifinal: No. 2 Cashion at No. 1 Pawhuska

Outlook: Pawhuska quarterback Bryce Drummond faces his toughest test this season.