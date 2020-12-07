High school football: Week 15's top games include Lincoln-Holland Hall, Wagoner-Clinton showdowns for state titles

All playoff games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
1. Class 3AI final: No. 1 Lincoln Christian vs. No. 2 Holland Hall
Where: Wantland Stadium, Edmond
The outlook: These teams have been on a collision course all season for this showdown in the title game.
Records: Lincoln Christian 12-0; Holland Hall 11-0
Key matchup: Lincoln Christian’s Kolbe Katsis and Holland Hall’s Marc Gouldsby are their teams’ top receivers and cornerbacks. Katsis has 49 catches for 1,234 yards and 16 touchdowns plus four interceptions. Gouldsby has 37 receptions for 729 yards and 13 with three interceptions.
Notable: Lincoln is the defending champion with a 26-game winning streak. Holland Hall looks for its first state title in its five seasons as an OSSAA member.
Series history: Lincoln Christian leads 7-3 — the teams played annually in September from 2008-17.
2. 4A final: No. 1 Wagoner vs. No. 4 Clinton
Where: Wantland Stadium, Edmond
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
The outlook: Both traditional powers look to end title droughts. Wagoner’s most recent gold ball came in 2016 and Clinton’s was in 2012. Wagoner has been expected to be in this game since the preseason, but Clinton is a surprise after having several COVID-related schedule interruptions.
Records: Wagoner 13-0; Clinton 8-3
Stingy defenses: Wagoner allows 5.8 points per game. Clinton’s defense has been strong all year giving up 12.4 points — but its offense has been spotty — the TD it scored last week in a 10-7 win over Blanchard came on a trick play.
Notable: Wagoner is looking for its fifth state title in 10 years. Clinton can tie Jenks with 17 state titles — two behind Ada, which forfeited its second-round game to Clinton.
Series history: This will be their third meeting in the state final — Clinton won 20-7 in Wagoner coach Dale Condict’s first season in 2005 and Wagoner won 23-0 in 2011. Wagoner won their last meeting, 45-21, in the 2015 playoffs.
3. Class A semifinal: No. 2 Cashion at No. 1 Pawhuska
Outlook: Pawhuska quarterback Bryce Drummond faces his toughest test this season.
Records: Cashion 12-0; Pawhuska 12-0
Notable: Drummond has passed for 3,837 yards and 59 TDs this season. He also has 18 rushing TDs. Cashion’s defense allows 6.9 points.
4. 2A semifinal: No. 6 Okla. Christian School at No. 1 Metro Christian
The outlook: For the second consecutive week, the Patriots host an 11-0 team as they try to win a second consecutive state title.
Records: OCS 11-0; Metro Christian 10-2
Series history: Metro leads 8-2 — the teams played annually from 2010-19 in nondistrict games. The Patriots have won five a row, including 54-14 last year.
Quotable: Metro coach Jared McCoy said, “We know them pretty well from the past 10 years. They have a new head coach (Brooks Stephenson), but many of their coaches are the same and some of the things they do are similar as in the past.”
5. Class B semifinal: No. 3 Shattuck at No. 1 Dewar
The outlook: A rematch of Shattuck’s routs in the 2018 and ‘19 quarterfinals.
Records: Shattuck 12-1; Dewar 12-0
Notable: Shattuck has won 12 state titles since 2003.
Best of the rest
2A semifinal: No. 7 Beggs (9-2) at No. 3 Washington, Okla. (11-1): Beggs’ two losses were against defending state champions Lincoln Christian and Metro Christian.
5A final: No. 1 MWC Carl Albert (10-1) vs. No. 5 OKC McGuinness (10-2) at Wantland Stadium (7 p.m. Saturday): Carl Albert goes for its fifth consecutive gold ball — this would be the fourth achieved with a win over McGuinness in the state final.
Class C final: No. 1 Timberlake (12-0) vs. No. 4 Tyrone (10-2) at NOWSU (2 p.m. Saturday): Timberlake’s last gold ball was in 2009; Tyrone is in the state final for the first time since 1974.
Class B semifinal: No. 2 Laverne (9-1) at No. 7 Pioneer (10-3): Laverne looks for its fifth state final in eight years. Pioneer hasn’t been to the state final since winning five titles in six years from 1996-2001.
Class A semifinal: No. 4 Ringling (10-0) at No. 3 Thomas (11-1): Their first playoff meeting since Ringling’s 31-0 win in 2015. Ringling is the defending state champion.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!