High school football, Week 15: Washington too much for Beggs in 2A semifinals, 38-22

“We knew with their speed deep, they were going to have some success, but we were able to eliminate that to some degree in the second half by getting some pressure,” Washington coach Brad Beller said. “(Beggs is) a great team but this team is full of heart and character. We were able to get after the quarterback some and wear them down on the front line.”

Wilk completed 4-of-7 passes for 73 yards and rushed for 50 yards on 17 carries for Washington. He had the game’s critical play after Beggs had closed within 24-22 with 8:51 left on Brown’s 18-yard touchdown catch and subsequent two-point conversion run.

On second-and-7 from the Washington 42, Wilk dropped back to pass but then saw an opening and scrambled. He edged outside and rumbled for a 50-yard gain, setting up his 1-yard scoring run with 6:50 left that extended the Warriors’ lead to 31-22.

Beggs, forced to go for it on fourth-and-21 from its 31, surrendered the ball on downs to the Warriors and Chase Allison finished off a 25-carry, 114-yard effort with a clinching 4-yard touchdown with 1:51 left.