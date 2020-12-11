High school football, Week 15: Washington too much for Beggs in 2A semifinals, 38-22

WASHINGTON, Okla. — Beggs had the high-profile football players on Friday night, but Washington found a way to mostly contain Kendal Daniels and CJ Brown on offense. As a result, the Warriors are headed to the Class 2A championship game.
Emitt Wilk threw two touchdown passes to Kelton Schultz and ran for two more scores as the third-ranked Warriors downed No. 7 Beggs 38-22 at Warrior Field, ending the Golden Demons’ season in the semifinals for a second consecutive year.
Washington (12-1) will seek what would be its second state title (and its first since 1996) next Saturday against Metro Christian, which downed Oklahoma Christian School 55-28 in the other 2A semifinal. The championship game will be played at Wantland Stadium in Edmond.
Washington limited Beggs (9-3) to minus-7 yards rushing and 258 yards overall. Daniels, a 6-foot-4 senior bound for Texas A&M, was targeted plenty by quarterback Jameson Ross but caught only three passes for 39 yards. Brown, a junior running back who’s committed to Oklahoma State, rushed eight times for 34 yards and caught six passes for 60 yards and a touchdown. He did return an interception 98 yards for a touchdown.
Ross completed 23-of-35 passes for 265 yards, but most of those were quick out passes and not downfield strikes. Kyron Grayson caught six passes for 71 yards while Jeremiah Olden had five catches for 80 yards and a touchdown on a 38-yard third-quarter grab.
“We knew with their speed deep, they were going to have some success, but we were able to eliminate that to some degree in the second half by getting some pressure,” Washington coach Brad Beller said. “(Beggs is) a great team but this team is full of heart and character. We were able to get after the quarterback some and wear them down on the front line.”
Wilk completed 4-of-7 passes for 73 yards and rushed for 50 yards on 17 carries for Washington. He had the game’s critical play after Beggs had closed within 24-22 with 8:51 left on Brown’s 18-yard touchdown catch and subsequent two-point conversion run.
On second-and-7 from the Washington 42, Wilk dropped back to pass but then saw an opening and scrambled. He edged outside and rumbled for a 50-yard gain, setting up his 1-yard scoring run with 6:50 left that extended the Warriors’ lead to 31-22.
Beggs, forced to go for it on fourth-and-21 from its 31, surrendered the ball on downs to the Warriors and Chase Allison finished off a 25-carry, 114-yard effort with a clinching 4-yard touchdown with 1:51 left.
Washington marched 68 yards on the opening drive, with Wilk hitting Schultz on a 26-yard touchdown pass. Washington’s Lane Steele intercepted Ross on the Demons’ first possession and returned it to the Beggs 32, and a personal-foul penalty on Beggs put the Warriors at the 17. Wilk’s 3-yard touchdown run made it 14-0 less than nine minutes into the game.
A high snap over Beggs punter Chance Jordan’s head gave Washington the ball at the Demons’ 14, but just when the Warriors looked like they’d run away with it, Brown picked off Wilk and returned it nearly the length of the field to put Beggs on the scoreboard.
Beggs turned the ball over on downs at the Washington 20 and 23 in the second quarter, the latter time coming with 48 seconds left. Aided by a face-mask penalty against Beggs, the Warriors moved to the Beggs 38, where Wilk found Schultz open for another touchdown, 11 seconds before halftime. That pushed Washington’s lead to 21-6.
