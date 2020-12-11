High school football, Week 15: Cashion stymies Pawhuska in Class A semifinals, 7-6

PAWHUSKA — The No. 1 Pawhuska Huskies shot off fireworks before and after Friday’s Class A semifinal football game, but the visiting No. 2 Cashion Wildcats made the loudest noise.
In a battle of unbeaten teams and 3,000-yard passers, Cashion’s Ben Harman had the last laugh.
The visitors held Huskies standout Bryce Drummond to just 174 yards in his final game and Harman dropped the hammer with barely enough time to play.
Harman’s perfectly thrown ball to Landon LaGasse down the left sideline resulted in a 52-yard touchdown pass with 3:28 left and lifted the Wilcats to a 7-6 win before about 4,000 spectators who filled what they could of the grandstands and ringed the sidelines in Ormond Beach Memorial Stadium.
Harman, who was being urged by assistant coach Jason Robison to put more air under his passes most of the night, finally got one right.
The deep ball came in over the head of the Pawhuska defender and into the hands of LaGasse, who raced to the end zone.
“(LaGasse) made a great move to get open and I finally got one in there,” Harman said.
Harman said he got to LaGasse in the celebration after the touchdown and said, “great move and I love you.”
Lance Christensen’s extra-point kick put the Wildcats ahead for the first time and the Wildcats held strong on Pawhuska’s final possession, as they did all night, stopping the Huskies at their 5, 8, 10 and 15-yard lines.
“You can’t win when you get the ball in the red zone four times like we did tonight and can’t score,” Pawhuska coach Matt Hennesy said. “But give them credit. Their coaches and their kids did a great job tonight.”
On Pawhuska’s drive after the touchdown, the Huskies reached the Cashion 43, but ended with a sack and three deep balls that were incomplete.
Twice, Drummond appeared to have open receivers, but Max Brown spoiled one throw and LaGasse knocked down another. LaGasse also intercepted Drummond’s final throw when the Huskies got the ball back near their goal line with time for one play.
Hennesy was asked how he would remember the 2020 Huskies, who averaged 66.4 points over their first 12 games and finished 12-1.
“Not a lot more needs to be said. They were 0-10 as freshmen and 10-0 (in the regular season) as seniors and had the first unbeaten regular season in school (history). That says a lot about them right there,” Hennesy said.
Cashion improved to 14-0 and punched its ticket for a return trip to the Class A championship game, but it won’t be against the team that beat them in last year’s final.
Thomas rallied to nip Ringling in the other semifinal and will play the Wildcats at 7 p.m. Saturday at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
Cashion’s defense held like glue except in the second quarter when Dalton Hurd’s 23-yard punt return to the Wildcats’ 17 helped set up Jack Long’s 1-yard touchdown run with 6:56 left before halftime.
Pawhuska missed its conversion pass and that lone six points stayed on the scoreboard until Cashion finally turned the tables.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!