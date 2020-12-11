High school football, Week 15: Cashion stymies Pawhuska in Class A semifinals, 7-6

PAWHUSKA — The No. 1 Pawhuska Huskies shot off fireworks before and after Friday’s Class A semifinal football game, but the visiting No. 2 Cashion Wildcats made the loudest noise.

In a battle of unbeaten teams and 3,000-yard passers, Cashion’s Ben Harman had the last laugh.

The visitors held Huskies standout Bryce Drummond to just 174 yards in his final game and Harman dropped the hammer with barely enough time to play.

Harman’s perfectly thrown ball to Landon LaGasse down the left sideline resulted in a 52-yard touchdown pass with 3:28 left and lifted the Wilcats to a 7-6 win before about 4,000 spectators who filled what they could of the grandstands and ringed the sidelines in Ormond Beach Memorial Stadium.

Harman, who was being urged by assistant coach Jason Robison to put more air under his passes most of the night, finally got one right.

The deep ball came in over the head of the Pawhuska defender and into the hands of LaGasse, who raced to the end zone.

“(LaGasse) made a great move to get open and I finally got one in there,” Harman said.

Harman said he got to LaGasse in the celebration after the touchdown and said, “great move and I love you.”