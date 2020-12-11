High school football, Week 15: Blocked punt keys Metro Christian past OCS, 55-28, in 2A semifinals

All it took was a blocked punt for No. 1 Metro Christian's outlook to change from disconcerting to dominating.
A blocked punt by Cade Gibson triggered an onslaught of 41 consecutive points, turning a 7-point deficit into a 34-point lead as Metro Christian defeated No. 6 Oklahoma Christian 55-28 in the Class 2A semifinals Friday night at Metro Christian.
Metro Christian (11-2) was stunned early by an opening possession drive by Oklahoma Christian where the Saints went ahead 7-0 on a 1-yard run by Peyton McIntire.
"We felt like it was worth the risk to load up and and go get it, and it paid off," said Metro Christian coach Jared McCoy of the blocked punt. "Special teams and big plays like that always change the momentum of the game. We thought that we had a chance to get a couple from watching tape. Early in the game that is really big."
Oklahoma Christian (11-1) was looking strong until Gibson blocked the punt out of a shallow punt formation. It took a little over a minute for the Patriots to get their first score. And when they scored, the Patriots opened the floodgates.
Kirk Francis connected on an 11-yard touchdown pass to Malachi Penland a little more than a minute after the blocked punt, scoring with 1:42 left in the first quarter to even the score at 7-7.
After that first Metro score, the entire outlook of the game changed. That first TD was the first of the Patriots scoring touchdowns on eight consecutive possessions that put the Patriots up 55-14 after three quarters.
Penland, who finished with 95 yards on seven receptions, caught three first half touchdowns from Francis that staked Metro Christian to a 27-7 halftime lead.
Any hopes for a comeback by the Saints were quickly dashed when the Patriots scored on their first two offensive plays of the second half.
A 68-yard touchdown run by Levi Korir on the first play of the half was followed by a lost fumble on the ensuing kickoff. A 39-yard touchdown pass from Colton Cook to Larry Edwards on the next play increased Metro Christian's lead to 41-14 just 29 seconds into the second half.
Coming off the bench, as usual, Francis passed for 175 of his 236 yards in the first half. Edwards finished with 119 yards on four catches. Korir led MC in rushing with 121 yards on 14 carries.
"I couldn't be any more proud of our team," McCoy said.
