High school football, Week 14: Shattuck too much for Regent Prep in Class B quarterfinals, 44-19

When playing against the heart of 8-man football in Shattuck, Regent Prep knew from experience it would be tough.
After losing in the Class B state championship game to Shattuck the past two seasons, Regent Prep was hoping the third time would be the charm.
Especially since the Rams got Shattuck on their home field this time.
But No. 3 Shattuck, trying for its fourth consecutive state title and 13th overall, would not be denied after its four-hour drive from western Oklahoma.
Quarterback Caden Laverty showed speed, grit and toughness — all trademarks of Shattuck football — while rushing for 233 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries to lead Shattuck to a 44-19 victory over No. 4 Regent Prep on Friday night in the Class B state quarterfinals at Regent Prep.
"Caden is tough. He's tough as nails," Shattuck coach Craig Hixon said. "He's a hard runner. He understands the offense. He understands the defense. He plays lights out. He has only one speed, and it's 100 miles an hour."
Shattuck (10-1) scored touchdowns on its first five possessions while getting out to a commanding 30-13 halftime lead. Hardly passing, the Indians were relentless in grinding out yardage on the ground.
Regent Prep (10-2) was able to gain yardage through the air but was limited to just three touchdowns by a bend-but-don't-break defense of the Indians.
"A lot of communication on defense and hiding and disguising our coverages," Hixon said the key to limiting Regent Prep. "We bounced between man and zone where they couldn't see where we would be."
Quarterback Seth Streeter was relentless in trying to move the Rams offense while often scrambling under pressure, and the Rams never gave up despite being down several touchdowns.
Streeter completed 33-of-50 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns, with 200 of those yards coming in the first half. Carter Smith was on the receiving end of 12 catches for 186 yards and all three touchdowns.
Shattuck benefitted from the return of Samuel Long, who had been out several weeks with a knee injury. Although not 100 percent, Long still rushed for 97 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns, with 87 of those yards coming in the first half.
Laverty had taken over at quarterback for the injured Long, and Laverty and Long split time at quarterback in the first half. Laverty played almost all of the second half at quarterback, grinding out time and yardage.
Regent Prep's losses the past two years in the playoffs to Shattuck were 24-19 last year and 42-26 in 2018.
