High school football, Week 14: Shattuck too much for Regent Prep in Class B quarterfinals, 44-19

When playing against the heart of 8-man football in Shattuck, Regent Prep knew from experience it would be tough.

After losing in the Class B state championship game to Shattuck the past two seasons, Regent Prep was hoping the third time would be the charm.

Especially since the Rams got Shattuck on their home field this time.

But No. 3 Shattuck, trying for its fourth consecutive state title and 13th overall, would not be denied after its four-hour drive from western Oklahoma.

Quarterback Caden Laverty showed speed, grit and toughness — all trademarks of Shattuck football — while rushing for 233 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries to lead Shattuck to a 44-19 victory over No. 4 Regent Prep on Friday night in the Class B state quarterfinals at Regent Prep.

"Caden is tough. He's tough as nails," Shattuck coach Craig Hixon said. "He's a hard runner. He understands the offense. He understands the defense. He plays lights out. He has only one speed, and it's 100 miles an hour."

Shattuck (10-1) scored touchdowns on its first five possessions while getting out to a commanding 30-13 halftime lead. Hardly passing, the Indians were relentless in grinding out yardage on the ground.